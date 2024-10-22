Lifestyle

Guava's natural sweetness, balanced by its subtle acidity, makes it an ideal choice for mixing with spirits such as rum, vodka, or tequila.

Guava punch brings the fun of tropical cocktails to any setting
This refreshing punch, made with guava and light rum can be dressed up or down with different garnishes or glassware.

Guava punch brings a tropical flair to the classic fruit punch, offering a unique blend of sweet and tart flavours. Its distinctive profile pairs seamlessly with various spirits, making it an ideal cocktail for pool parties, summer braais, or simply unwinding on a warm evening at home.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups guava juice
  • 1 cup pineapple juice
  • 1 cup orange juice
  • 1/2 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1 cup light rum (substitute with vodka or tequila if preferred)
  • 1/2 cup dark rum
  • 2 tablespoons grenadine
  • 1/4 cup simple syrup
  • Ice cubes

For garnish:

  • Fresh guava slices or lime wedges
  • Mint leaves
  • Maraschino cherries

Method

  1. In a large pitcher or punch bowl, mix together the guava juice, pineapple juice, orange juice, and lime juice.
  2. Pour in the light rum, dark rum, and grenadine. Stir again to ensure everything is well mixed.
  3. Add simple syrup, adjusting based on your preferred sweetness.
  4. Add ice cubes to the mixture, or refrigerate until ready to serve.
Variations to try
  1. Guava coconut punch: Swap half of the rum for coconut rum and add a splash of coconut milk for a creamy twist.
  2. Spicy guava punch: Infuse your punch with a few slices of jalapeño or add a dash of cayenne for a spicy kick.
  3. Frozen guava punch: Blend all the ingredients with ice for a frozen, slushy version.

