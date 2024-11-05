Mia le Roux shines as a standout in first few days in Miss Universe

The word excitement does not even begin to describe the atmosphere around the highly anticipated Miss Universe pageant finale where 130 women from across the globe will compete for the coveted crown and title. Miss SA winner and Mansi’s ambassador, Mia le Roux is among the early standouts to keep an eye out for.

South Africa has garnered a reputation as one of the consistently strong contenders in the Miss Universe pageants since its inception, with participants often making it to the very end of the competition. It has been six days since the contestants landed in Mexico, and unsurprisingly, Mzansi’s golden girl has been noted as one of the standouts under multiple categories.

Mia was highlighted as a standout from her arrival ensemble, as she donned an all-red ensemble that highlight and complements her complexion so well.

View this post on Instagram

Since they arrived in Mexico, participants have been participating in a range of activities while they prepare for the finale. Each day is specifically structured to allow each representative to participate in a range of activities, including brand partnerships, personal statements, in-depth interviews, evening gowns, and swimwear photoshoots.

South Africa looks forward to watching Mia shine at the pageant finale because as a cochlear implantee, she will be the first deaf contestant to participate in the pageant.

The Miss Universe pageant will take place on Sunday, November 17 at 04:00 South African time.

