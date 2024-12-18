Lifestyle
Quick checklist of everything you need for your pet holiday
Going away with your pet? Check off these items before you go to make sure you (and your pet) are ready.
Taking your pet on holiday with you this December? We love that!
Before you head off for a well-deserved getaway, go through this checklist from Pet Heaven quickly to see if you’ve got all the essentials for your pet:
- Vaccine booklet: Is your pet’s inoculation up to date? If not, quickly get it sorted and remember to pack the booklet or at least take a photo of it.
- Name tag: Ensure that your pet has a name tag with your up-to-date contact details.
- Microchip: A name tag is a good idea, but I microchip is essential in case they go missing and lose their collar.
- Calming meds: If you have a nervous pet, remember to pack their calming meds for the trip and in case of bad weather during your holiday.
- Cool ride: Allocate a safe and cool place in the car for your pooch or cat to lie down during the trip. Do you have a cool place in the vehicle (not the boot) where your pet can lie? If your pet is in carrier, check that it’s large enough to have a litter box area so that your cat won’t lie in its faeces or urine
- Hydration: Do you have enough water for your pet to drink during the journey? Remember that they need regular hydration as much as you do.
- Leash: Have the leash readily available so that you can ensure that your dog does not run free when you and your dog have restroom stops.
Remember: Never leave your pet inside the vehicle on a warm or hot day, even if it is parked in the shade with the windows slightly open.
