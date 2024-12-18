Quick checklist of everything you need for your pet holiday

Taking your pet on holiday with you this December? We love that!

Before you head off for a well-deserved getaway, go through this checklist from Pet Heaven quickly to see if you’ve got all the essentials for your pet:

Vaccine booklet: Is your pet’s inoculation up to date? If not, quickly get it sorted and remember to pack the booklet or at least take a photo of it. Name tag: Ensure that your pet has a name tag with your up-to-date contact details. Microchip: A name tag is a good idea, but I microchip is essential in case they go missing and lose their collar. Calming meds: If you have a nervous pet, remember to pack their calming meds for the trip and in case of bad weather during your holiday. Cool ride: Allocate a safe and cool place in the car for your pooch or cat to lie down during the trip. Do you have a cool place in the vehicle (not the boot) where your pet can lie? If your pet is in carrier, check that it’s large enough to have a litter box area so that your cat won’t lie in its faeces or urine Hydration : Do you have enough water for your pet to drink during the journey? Remember that they need regular hydration as much as you do. Leash: Have the leash readily available so that you can ensure that your dog does not run free when you and your dog have restroom stops.

Remember: Never leave your pet inside the vehicle on a warm or hot day, even if it is parked in the shade with the windows slightly open.