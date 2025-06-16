Dal makhani (buttery lentils) makes a great meat-free dish

Lifestyle

This dish features whole black lentils, slow-cooked in a rich blend of butter and cream, allowing the flavours to develop over low heat.

Daal makhani (buttery lentils) makes a great meat-free dish
This dish tastes great served with garlic naan or jeera rice. Image credit: Instant Pot

Creamy, comforting and packed with bold Indian flavours, this Instant Pot Dal Makhani is a rich, one-pot wonder that’s easier than ever to make! With minimal prep and no need to babysit the stove, you’ll have restaurant-quality results in a fraction of the time. Recipe compliments of Instant Pot.

Ingredients

  • 1 and 1/2 cups black urad lentils
  • 1 tin kidney beans
  • 1 star anise
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 litres water
  • 1 tsp veggie stock powder
  • 2 tsp salt
  • 3 TBS Butter Ghee
  • 1 large red onion
  • 1 tsp tumeric
  • 1 tsp dhania jeera powder
  • 6 tomatoes liquidised
  • 6 cloves garlic
  • 2 TBS Kashmiri Masala
  • 1 tsp Garam masala
  • 200ml fresh cream
  • Fresh dhania (coriander), chopped
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • 2 TBS fried onions
  • 2 tsp kasurie methie
  • 1 tsp ginger/garlic

 

Method

  1. Clean the lentils: Sort through the lentils to remove any stones. Rinse them in cold water three times, discarding the water each time.
  2. Pressure cook the lentils: Add the drained lentils to your Instant Pot along with 1.5 litres of water, a bay leaf, and a star anise. Cook on High Pressure for 25 minutes, then allow the pressure to release naturally. Check that the lentils are soft.
  3. Reserve the cooking water: Remove the cooked lentils and set them aside, keeping the cooking water in a large bowl. Wash the inner pot of your Instant Pot.
  4. Start the masala: Turn on the Sauté function and add 2 tablespoons of butter ghee and cumin seeds (jeera). Let them sizzle for 2 minutes, then add the chopped red onions.
  5. Build the flavour: Once the onions are browned, add the vegetable stock powder, turmeric, and salt. Cook for 5 minutes, then stir in the Kashmiri masala and cook for another 5 minutes before adding the tomatoes.
  6. Add spices: Stir in the dhania-jeera powder, ginger-garlic paste, sugar, garam masala, and whole garlic cloves. Cook for 10–15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture reduces and oil begins to appear at the edges.
  7. Add kasuri methi: Crush the kasuri methi between your palms and add it in. Keep mixing and add a splash of water if anything begins to stick.
  8. Combine lentils and beans: Add the cooked urad lentils with their reserved water, along with a tin of kidney beans (including the liquid). Mix well, then stir in fresh cream and chopped coriander (dhania).
  9. Final cook: Use a silicone whisk to mash the mixture slightly so the lentils and beans break down and thicken. Add 1 tablespoon of butter ghee and the fried onions. Cook on Low Pressure for 20 minutes with 1 cup of water. Allow pressure to release naturally.
  10. Serve and enjoy: Mix well before serving. Drizzle with fresh cream, top with chopped coriander and raw onions. Enjoy with naan, rice, roti – or simply on its own. This dish also freezes beautifully.

