Lifestyle
Dal makhani (buttery lentils) makes a great meat-free dish
This dish features whole black lentils, slow-cooked in a rich blend of butter and cream, allowing the flavours to develop over low heat.
Creamy, comforting and packed with bold Indian flavours, this Instant Pot Dal Makhani is a rich, one-pot wonder that’s easier than ever to make! With minimal prep and no need to babysit the stove, you’ll have restaurant-quality results in a fraction of the time. Recipe compliments of Instant Pot.
Ingredients
- 1 and 1/2 cups black urad lentils
- 1 tin kidney beans
- 1 star anise
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 litres water
- 1 tsp veggie stock powder
- 2 tsp salt
- 3 TBS Butter Ghee
- 1 large red onion
- 1 tsp tumeric
- 1 tsp dhania jeera powder
- 6 tomatoes liquidised
- 6 cloves garlic
- 2 TBS Kashmiri Masala
- 1 tsp Garam masala
- 200ml fresh cream
- Fresh dhania (coriander), chopped
- 1 tsp sugar
- 2 TBS fried onions
- 2 tsp kasurie methie
- 1 tsp ginger/garlic
Method
- Clean the lentils: Sort through the lentils to remove any stones. Rinse them in cold water three times, discarding the water each time.
- Pressure cook the lentils: Add the drained lentils to your Instant Pot along with 1.5 litres of water, a bay leaf, and a star anise. Cook on High Pressure for 25 minutes, then allow the pressure to release naturally. Check that the lentils are soft.
- Reserve the cooking water: Remove the cooked lentils and set them aside, keeping the cooking water in a large bowl. Wash the inner pot of your Instant Pot.
- Start the masala: Turn on the Sauté function and add 2 tablespoons of butter ghee and cumin seeds (jeera). Let them sizzle for 2 minutes, then add the chopped red onions.
- Build the flavour: Once the onions are browned, add the vegetable stock powder, turmeric, and salt. Cook for 5 minutes, then stir in the Kashmiri masala and cook for another 5 minutes before adding the tomatoes.
- Add spices: Stir in the dhania-jeera powder, ginger-garlic paste, sugar, garam masala, and whole garlic cloves. Cook for 10–15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mixture reduces and oil begins to appear at the edges.
- Add kasuri methi: Crush the kasuri methi between your palms and add it in. Keep mixing and add a splash of water if anything begins to stick.
- Combine lentils and beans: Add the cooked urad lentils with their reserved water, along with a tin of kidney beans (including the liquid). Mix well, then stir in fresh cream and chopped coriander (dhania).
- Final cook: Use a silicone whisk to mash the mixture slightly so the lentils and beans break down and thicken. Add 1 tablespoon of butter ghee and the fried onions. Cook on Low Pressure for 20 minutes with 1 cup of water. Allow pressure to release naturally.
- Serve and enjoy: Mix well before serving. Drizzle with fresh cream, top with chopped coriander and raw onions. Enjoy with naan, rice, roti – or simply on its own. This dish also freezes beautifully.
Stay in the know. Download the Caxton Local News Network App here.