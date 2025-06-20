Winter greens to grow indoors

If you love fresh greens, growing your own microgreens is an easy and quick way to have a constant supply all year round, even in winter.

Microgreens can be any leafy green veggie or herb that is sown densely in soil or in a seedling tray and cut when the first set of edible true leaves appear.

It is as simple as using seed from a herb or veggie seed packet and there are also microgreen mixes like Oriental mix (spicy Asian greens), Old Mexico mix (peppery rocket, radishes, beet) or Rainbow Blend (Asian cabbage broccoli, beet, radish) from RAW seeds.

What’s to like?

Microgreens are highly nutritious and flavourful, low in calories and a good source of vitamins, antioxidants, protein and iron. In other words, they are a pint-sized superfood.

They are best eaten fresh and raw and can be stir fried. Microgreens are a delicious garnish for pasta and meat, fish and poultry dishes, soup, as a base for salad, a crunchy filling for sandwiches, a topping for pizza, or any other dish that needs a lift.

Growing micro-greens

Microgreens can be grown in a deep seed tray containing seedling mix or a Gusta Garden Harry Herbs planter with transparent hood to create the ideal microclimate. Keep the planters in a warm sunny spot. Microgreens can also be sown outdoors in a bed that gets full sun.

Sow thickly and keep moist.

Enclosing the seed tray in a plastic bag will create the ideal moist microclimate. Germination should be within 7 to 14 days.

Water the seedling mix with Margaret Roberts Organic Supercharger once a week.

It should be possible to start harvesting within in 15 to 21 days. Snip off the greens with sharp scissors, trimmed just above the soil line leaving the roots in. Sow a new batch every two weeks for a continuous supply.

Flavour pairing – try these

Microgreen versions of the fully grown vegetable or herb have the same flavour, if not more intense. Make the most of their individual flavour by pairing them with dishes to enhance the flavour of the food.

Sweet Basil and Basil Genovese: mild sweet flavour pairs with pasta, seafood, tomatoes, green apples, oranges, carrots, and onions.

Rocket (Arugula) peppery and nutty flavour pairs with savoury dishes and soups, cheese, meat, chicken and seafood.

Beetroot Bulls Blood: mild, sweet earthy flavour pairs with root veggies, cheese, mushrooms and squash.

Broccoli ‘Green Sprouting Calabrese; a milder flavour than mature broccoli pairs with eggs, use in smoothies, soups, salads and sandwiches.

Baby red cabbage: peppery and earthy flavour pairs with cheese, avocados, egg, poultry and meat dishes.

Green Mustard: spicy horseradish flavour pairs with savoury dishes, salads, roasted and stir fried veggies.

Sunflower ‘Tall Yellow’ : nutty flavour similar to sunflower seeds pairs with pumpkin, salads, wraps.

‘Sugar Snap pea ‘Sugar Charm’ : sweet and fresh flavour that pairs well with Asian dishes, cheese, eggs, poultry, seafood, soup and salads.

Storing

Microgreens are most nutritious when eaten immediately, however they can be stored for a week in the fridge. Make sure the shoots are dry, then wrap in paper towel and stored in a sealed container or plastic bag. Before eating refresh with a rinse in water.

For herb, vegetable and flower seed click here and for more on microgreen mixes visit Raw Living.

Article and images supplied by Alice Coetzee.

For more on gardening, visit Get It Magazine.