Your next TV obsession: BBC Brit’s October line up has it all

Spring has officially arrived and so have BBC Brit’s hottest shows. This October brings a fresh selection of stories that will keep you guessing, laughing, and rooting for your favourites. From crime dramas filled with clever twists to a quiz show that’s as tense as it is timeless, it’s an entertaining line-up every night of the week that proves great television never goes out of style. Don’t miss:

Image: Supplied

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire with Jeremy Clarkson – Season 5

Wednesdays at 20:00

The ultimate quiz show is back and so is Top Gear host, Jeremy Clarkson. With his signature humour and quick-fire banter, Clarkson keeps contestants (and viewers) on the edge of their seats. It’s the kind of show that gets the whole family talking, debating, and second-guessing answers. If you enjoy shouting “final answer” at the TV, this one’s for you.

Image: Supplied

Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators – Season 5

Premieres Monday, October 13 at 20:00

Think Midsomer Murders with a lighter touch. Luella Shakespeare and Frank Hathaway return with another round of offbeat mysteries set in the charming English town of Stratford-upon-Avon. It’s a show that doesn’t take itself too seriously and that’s exactly what makes it so easy to love. Warm, witty, and full of heart, it’s perfect for viewers who want their crime-solving with a dose of humour.

Image: Supplied

My Life Is Murder – Season 2

Premieres October 21, new episode every Tuesday from 20:00

If you love sharp, witty crime dramas led by strong women, meet Alexa Crowe. Played by the legendary Lucy Lawless (yes, Xena herself), Alexa is a private investigator who just can’t stay away from trouble. Set in stunning New Zealand, My Life Is Murder mixes clever cases with real charm. It’s the perfect show for fans who like their mysteries as stylish as they are smart.

Image: Supplied

The Marlow Murder Club – Season 2

Premieres October 30, new episode every Thursday at 20:00

For those who can’t resist a twisty whodunit, The Marlow Murder Club is back. Based on Robert Thorogood’s best-selling novels, this series follows three amateur detectives who uncover small-town secrets and big-time mysteries. It’s smart, character-driven storytelling that proves you don’t need a badge to catch a killer.

From the drama of My Life Is Murder to the quick wit of Shakespeare & Hathaway and the high-stakes energy of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, BBC Brit has crafted the perfect October watchlist. It’s smart, playful television that feels both familiar and fresh, exactly what South African viewers are looking for right now.

Catch all the action on BBC Brit, DStv Channel 120, and DStv Catchup. Join in on the conversation on social media.