The biggest showcase of high school gees in Mzansi is back!

Following years of explosive entries that have captured national attention – and even drawn eyes from Hollywood – 5FM is once again calling on squads, drumlines and war cry leaders across South Africa to step forward and claim their place in the country’s most electrifying school spirit showdown.

Each winning school will take home R20 000 in cash, with prizes awarded in the Girls’ School, Boys’ School and Coed categories. Entries close March 22 at midnight. All South African high schools are invited to participate.

Submissions must be made via the 5FM App (available on iOS and Android). Once entries close, randomly selected schools’ entries will be showcased on 5FM’s social media channels while a panel of 5FM personalities and celebrity judges will select the finalists. After public voting determines the top contenders, the competition culminates in a high-energy live final on 16 April, where the country’s fiercest displays of rhythm, unity and school pride will compete for the crown.

To keep the standard high, 5FM encourages schools to submit well-recorded, well-edited videos featuring clean audio, stable visuals and dynamic edits that amplify the performance. Production tips will be available on the entry page to help transform each war cry into a cinematic moment.

Learners are encouraged to bring the vibe, to tag the musicians whose songs they cover and to drum up some solid media attention around their entries. Alumni are urged to rally behind their former schools, and current learners are invited to turn up the heat by calling out rival schools directly to join the challenge. This is how legends are made and how school spirit becomes a national spectacle.

“South African schools don’t just sing, they unleash a total vibe that shakes stands and sparks unity,” says Masi Mdingane, 5FM and Good Hope FM’s business manager. “The #5FMWarCryChamps, proudly brought to you by Standard Bank is our love letter to that spirit. We’re amped to platform the biggest passion, the sharpest formations and the boldest school pride in the country. We’ve had Hollywood watching, so this year is your chance to shake the world.”

From performance energy to community hype, everything counts. Schools are encouraged to harness bold colours, tight formations, powerful calls and polished production to create war cries that resonate both on the field and on screen. With the whole country watching, this is the year to turn your school’s gees into something unforgettable.

The 2026 #5FMWarCryChamps, proudly brought to you by Standard Bank, are officially open for entries until March 22.

Visit 5FM online at www.5fm.co.za, a showcase of all our best content on SABC PLUS, or find @5FM on the following social media platforms.

For more on lifestyle, visit Get It Magazine.