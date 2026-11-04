Hyperpigmentation – why it’s making your skin patchy and how to deal with it

Dark spots putting a damper on your glow? Hyperpigmentation is more common than you might think, but what causes it, and can you actually do something about it? We’re answering your questions and getting to the bottom of those pesky patches.

What is hyperpigmentation?

Hyperpigmentation refers to areas of skin that appear darker than your natural skin tone. This happens when your skin produces too much melanin, the pigment that gives skin its colour. While it isn’t harmful, it can be persistent, and not all pigmentation is treated the same way.

Dark spots are a visible sign of hyperpigmentation, which is the underlying process causing the discolouration.

Melasma is a type of hyperpigmentation. It is usually symmetrical and appears as brown or grey patches on the face, often linked to hormones and sun exposure. It requires a different treatment approach compared to other forms of pigmentation.

What triggers hyperpigmentation?

Common triggers include sun exposure, acne or skin injuries, hormonal changes, inflammation, certain medications, and aggressive skincare or cosmetic procedures. Identifying your triggers is an important part of treatment.

Deficiencies in vitamin B12 are most commonly linked to hyperpigmentation. Low levels of folic acid and vitamin D can also impact overall skin health. A blood test can help determine if a deficiency is contributing to your symptoms.

Can pigmentation go away on its own?

In some cases, like mild post-inflammatory marks, the skin may fade the discolouration over time. However, deeper or hormonally driven pigmentation often needs medical support to improve.

How long does it take to see results?

This depends on the type and cause of pigmentation. Some patients see improvement in four to six weeks with the right topical routine. Others may need a few months of in-clinic treatments to achieve lasting results. Consistency is key.

Are hyperpigmentation scars permanent?

Most pigmentation is not permanent, but it can take time to fade. Some marks, especially when left untreated or repeatedly aggravated, may linger for years. Early treatment improves the chances of full recovery.

What’s the best sunscreen for hyperpigmentation?

A broad-spectrum SPF30 or higher that protects against both UVA and UVB rays. Tinted sunscreens are ideal for those with melasma or persistent dark marks, as they also protect against visible light.

Which serum is best for hyperpigmentation?

Look for serums that include proven active ingredients like vitamin C, azelaic acid, niacinamide, kojic acid, or tranexamic acid. The best option depends on your skin type and the type of pigmentation you have. Start with a consultation before adding new actives to your routine.

Content by Dr Nokubonga Khoza.

For more on health and beauty, visit Get It Magazine.