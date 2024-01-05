Home Affairs system back online

The system at Home Affairs was offline for several hours due to technical difficulties.

January 5, 2024
SAnews.gov.za Less than a minute
Photo for illustration purposes only. Photo: Caxton Local Media

The Department of Home Affairs says its system is back online and services are once again available to citizens and other clients.

The department experienced a technical problem on the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) mainframe which affected access to the National Population Register (NPR).

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, the department said the system was back online from midday and services were available.

“Technicians from SITA are monitoring the system to ensure that the solution is sustainable. Further updates will be provided where necessary,” it said.

The department thanked citizens and clients for their patience. SAnews.gov.za

Read original story on www.citizen.co.za

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January 5, 2024
SAnews.gov.za Less than a minute

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Andrea van Wyk

Caxton’s Digital Editorial Manager. I am a journalist and editor with experience spanning over a decade having worked for major local and national news publications across the country and as a correspondent in the Netherlands. I write about most topics with a special interest in politics, crime, human interest and conservation.
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