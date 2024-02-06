Pretoria cop charged with husband’s murder to apply for bail

A Pretoria north police sergeant will appear in the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court today in connection with the murder of her husband.

Sergeant Lindiwe Hlungwane (44) made a brief appearance in court on January 31, when the case was postponed to today for a formal bail application.

It is alleged Lindiwe and her husband Russell argued around 00:30 on January 28, resulting in a physical altercation.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping, says it’s alleged the husband took out Lindiwe’s service pistol and pointed it at her.

“During the commotion, Lindiwe allegedly grabbed the firearm, and during the scuffle, it discharged four times.”

Shuping says the husband sustained four gunshot wounds, and later died in hospital.

The directorate arrested the sergeant later the same day for murder, and she has been in custody since.

