Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60 gets electric vehicle swap in restoration

In the world of iconic off-road vehicles, the Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60 holds a special place. Loved for its rugged charm and classic design, it has become a symbol of adventure and reliability. Now, there’s a twist to this tale, one that hints at a potential future for the Land Cruiser – an electric future.

While Toyota itself has yet to introduce a zero-emission version of the Land Cruiser, some independent companies are taking matters into their own hands. Tonox and Flex, two Japanese firms with a knack for innovation, have embarked on a project that combines classic Land Cruiser restoration with cutting-edge EV technology. Their creation is set to make its debut at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo.

The journey to this transformation began with a Land Cruiser FJ60 in a less-than-ideal state. Rust had taken its toll on the bodywork and chassis, but this project was all about revival. Skilled technicians meticulously stripped down every component, addressing the problem areas and replacing what was beyond repair. The ladder frame chassis and leaf spring suspension received a fresh coat of paint, rejuvenating the vehicle’s core. To maintain the classic appeal of the J60, exterior changes were kept to a minimum, including new LED headlights, shiny chrome accents on the grille and bumpers, and a set of Renoca’s retro-style alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres.

But the real transformation lies beneath the surface. The conventional combustion engine made way for an electric motor, alongside the vehicle control unit. The battery pack found its home in a specially designed casing beneath the cargo area, and additional batteries can be integrated within the vehicle, extending the EV’s range. What’s even more thrilling is that the EV maintains the Land Cruiser’s 4WD system, preserving its off-road prowess. The electric motor can channel power to either the rear or all four wheels, ensuring it can tackle challenging terrains with ease.

The technical specifications of this zero-emission Land Cruiser FJ60 are yet to be revealed, leaving us with questions about its power output, range, and overall performance. But one thing is clear, this electrified Land Cruiser sparks a conversation and would surely infuriate purists. Could this be the future of the iconic off-roader? Where it marries classic charm with electric efficiency? The blend of vintage appeal and cutting-edge EV technology is a topic that intrigues both Land Cruiser enthusiasts and the wider automotive industry.

As the world of automotive restoration and electrification continues to evolve, classic SUVs like the Land Cruiser might just find a new path toward a sustainable future.

