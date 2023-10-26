DataTrack confirms Hino’s dominance

Hino has excelled in the 3rd quarter of 2023, securing a remarkable combined score of 99.21% in the Data Track evaluation.

The DataTrack Comparative Truck Study is a quarterly survey and possibly one of the longest-standing customer experience assessments in the UK’s commercial vehicle market. It was initially conducted in 1989.

The results are meticulously compiled from feedback provided by over 30 000 truck fleet operators concerning the sales, service, and parts service levels of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Additionally, the Hino 500 Series model clinched the title of Heavy Commercial Vehicle of the Year at the annual naamsa Accelerator Awards ceremony.

Anton Falck, vice president of Hino SA, expressed his satisfaction, stating, “We are always delighted to receive positive feedback concerning the performance of our head office staff in Sandton and our extensive dealer network across the country. On this occasion, not only have we received commendation from DataTrack once again, but we’ve also earned accolades at the second annual naamsa Accelerator Awards. Our shared objective is to ensure a positive ownership experience.”

Source: MotorPress