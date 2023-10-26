Motoring

DataTrack confirms Hino’s dominance

Hino surges in popularity with impressive sales, service, and parts supply performance.

October 26, 2023
Supplied content 1 minute read
The Hino 500 won the Heavy Commercial of the Year category at the naamsa Accelerator Awards ceremony, held at Gallagher Conference Centre recently.

Hino has excelled in the 3rd quarter of 2023, securing a remarkable combined score of 99.21% in the Data Track evaluation.

The DataTrack Comparative Truck Study is a quarterly survey and possibly one of the longest-standing customer experience assessments in the UK’s commercial vehicle market. It was initially conducted in 1989.

The results are meticulously compiled from feedback provided by over 30 000 truck fleet operators concerning the sales, service, and parts service levels of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Additionally, the Hino 500 Series model clinched the title of Heavy Commercial Vehicle of the Year at the annual naamsa Accelerator Awards ceremony.

Anton Falck, vice president of Hino SA, expressed his satisfaction, stating, “We are always delighted to receive positive feedback concerning the performance of our head office staff in Sandton and our extensive dealer network across the country. On this occasion, not only have we received commendation from DataTrack once again, but we’ve also earned accolades at the second annual naamsa Accelerator Awards. Our shared objective is to ensure a positive ownership experience.”

Source: MotorPress

 

October 26, 2023
Supplied content 1 minute read

Related Articles

New Opel Corsa designed to make a lasting impression

10 hours ago

Suzuki SA can’t keep up with Fronx demand

13 hours ago

Toyota unveils striking concept vehicles: Meet the FT-3e and FT-Se

October 26, 2023

Ferrari’s new one-off SP-8 is F40 throwback

October 25, 2023
 

We Use Cookies

We use cookies to help improve your experience and to show you relevant advertising. To learn more about cookies, please read our Privacy Policy.

Back to top button