Toyota Stallion bakkie nameplate to return to SA in 2024!

Previously known as the Rangga, IMV 0 Concept and the Hilux Champ, CAR Magazine’s sources have confirmed that this new club-cab package is set to arrive in the South African market with the rebirthed iconic Stallion nameplate.

Touted as the modern-day solution to utilitarian mobility, CAR Magazine can confirm that this compact bakkie from Toyota will be arriving in South Africa from 2024. Following its official introduction at the Japan Mobility Show a few weeks ago, the geometric Land Cruiser 70 Series-inspired model has been seen wearing several different names while undergoing testing in global markets outside of Japan. Rangga, IMV 0 (International Multi-Purpose Vehicle 0) and Hilux Champ are some of the titles bestowed upon the bakkie but in South Africa, it will rebirth the iconic Stallion nameplate and steer clear of the Champ title which was formerly held by Nissan’s equally legendary 1400.

With no frills and a configurable load bed, the original concept designation of International Multi-Purpose Vehicle 0 is expected to retain a great level of customisability depending on buyer needs. Reiterating the no-frills proposition, this utilitarian companion will slot in beneath the Hilux with industry sources claiming it will start from $10 000. If this is true and it would be sold for a similar value in South Africa, it equates to just under R190 000 which would mean it rivals the Suzuki Super Carry 1.2 at R177 900, JAC X100 1.2 single cab dropside at R199 900 and the Mahindra Bolero 2.5Di single cab Maxitruck Plus at R204 999.

No confirmation on powertrains has been provided by Toyota but the anticipated Stallion is expected to debut with the entry-level two-litre, four-cylinder petrol motor paired to a five-speed manual transmission. There are rumours that the boxy bakkie will also be fitted with a 2.4-litre diesel unit although this is all pure speculation.

The joint engineering project between Daihatsu and Toyota (TDEM) has the body on frame bakkie measure 5 300mm in length, 1 785mm in width, and 1 740mm in height. While the standard cab accommodates two occupants, several configurations shared by Toyota appear capable of seating additional passengers. For comparison, a current-generation double-cab Hilux measures around 5 300mm in length, 1 855mm in width and 1 815mm in height depending on the model.

Expected to take countries in the Global South by storm, this may very well be the solution for the developing South African market.

