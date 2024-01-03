Less than a month after the release of the facelifted 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 70 in Japan, a one-off variant of this iconic off-roader is set to be showcased at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January. Crafted by Toyota Auto Body, a subsidiary of the automaker, this special model boasts a distinctive matte black paint job and various off-road enhancements.

Looking for your next new and used Toyota? Search here with CARmag.

Related: Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Reintroduced in Japan

Notable modifications include the addition of a snorkel for improved water fording capabilities, a redesigned front bumper supporting a winch, and chrome-finished wing mirrors, though the latter might be more suited for display than serious off-roading. The vehicle is further equipped with a substantial roof rack, clear lenses on the front turn signals, black wheels with a chrome barrel, and rugged off-road tires.

Related: Toyzuki: Suzuki Jimny Turned Toyota Land Cruiser

Interestingly, Toyota had discontinued the Land Cruiser 70 in the Japanese market in 2015 due to safety regulations but reintroduced it with the facelift, featuring a new 2,8-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel engine generating 150 kW and 500 N.m of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The one-off model will be presented alongside a J40 Land Cruiser at the Tokyo Auto Salon.

Browse thousands of new and used cars here with CARmag.

The post Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Looks Ominous in Matte Black appeared first on CAR Magazine.