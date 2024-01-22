Toyota Land Cruiser’s face ends up on Hiace taxi

A custom Toyota Hiace with the face of a Land Cruiser might be one of the most eyebrow-raising displays at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon event.

Built by Japanese tuning shop B-dash Custom Shop, the custom one-off Hiace, dubbed the Getsu Ace, began as an archetypical Hiace before receiving cosmetic modifications and audio system upgrades. A focal point of the custom Hiace is its front fascia, which consists of the face of a Land Cruiser J300 accompanied by elements such as the headlights and intakes that have been taken from a Land Cruiser GR Sport. Aside from the front fascia, B-dash has also implemented side skirts from Essex Progress, flared fenders, and a new rear bumper made by Stinger, all of which are finished in a glossy deep red colourway.

Like the heavily revised exterior, the custom Hiace features a bespoke interior. A key aspect of the interior is the upgraded sound system sourced from Diecock, which consists of several amplifiers and speakers housed in a custom shroud and dominates the Hiace’s boot space. Red and black upholstery adorns the cabin’s seats. Interestingly, the driver’s seat has been replaced in favour of a Recaro bucket seat.

B-dash hasn’t mentioned any powertrain upgrades or changes to the Hiace’s powertrain components. Below the metal, the Getsu Ace features an air suspension system. This isn’t the first time one of Toyota’s best-selling models (locally) has been dramatically reimagined, with one of the more memorable being the twin-turbo V12 swapped Quantum that surfaced a few years ago.

