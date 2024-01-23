Should Ford consider the updated Euro-spec Kuga for SA?

The third iteration of the Ford Kuga is gearing up for a mid-cycle facelift, boasting an array of enhancements including revamped powertrains, a sleeker interior design, and fresh cutting-edge tech and safety. Locally, the imminent arrival of the Territory to Ford showrooms intends on bolstering the Blue Oval’s passenger vehicle offering begging the question of whether the Euro-Spec Kuga would be a good idea in SA?

Looking for a new or used Ford? Find it here with CARmag.

The Kuga has transformed, both inside and out, presenting a captivating and modern design with distinct personalities. The refined Titanium trim, the sporty ST-Line, and the adventurous Active each convey their unique character through exclusive features and design elements.

In tandem with the refresh, Ford introduced the Active trim level tailored for those seeking a more adventurous driving experience. While not a rugged off-road beast, it holds its own on unpaved roads. The entire refreshed Kuga line-up sports a new front fascia with a visually connecting LED stripe running alongside the redesigned elongated headlights. The upper grille showcases a fresh hexagonal pattern, with the Ford logo taking centre stage. Lower on the bumper, a light-grey air intake adds a rugged touch, resembling a skid plate though crafted from plastic. The Active package also incorporates new side scoops housing round fog lamps for an extra flair.

Inside, all versions feature high-bolstered front seats, with the Active trim level boasting an A letter embroidered on the seatbacks. The dashboard houses a broad touchscreen equipped with Ford’s SYNC 4 infotainment, offering 5G connectivity. It also includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with built-in Alexa for added convenience.

Beneath the surface, the base engine is a 110kW 1.5-litre EcoBoost, with the only alternatives being hybrids. Two regular 2.5-litre hybrids are available — one sending 133kW to the front wheels and another distributing 135kW among all four. The sole outgoing Kuga Hybrid was a 140kW front driver. The PHEV version of the 2.5-litre leads the range, now delivering 179kW to the front wheels, up from 165kW. Manufactured in Europe, the Kuga’s plug-in hybrid version can cover approximately 70km in electric mode.

This revamped Ford Kuga for the European market follows the introduction of the Ford Territory in the local market, prompting the question of where the new Ford Kuga would fit into Ford’s existing model lineup. Set to hit the local market in the second quarter of 2024, the midsize SUV will be powered by a 1.8-litre turbo petrol engine generating 138kW and 318Nm, coupled with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission directing power to the front wheels.

The Ford Territory’s pricing begins at R610 000 for the Ambiente version, while the pricing for the Trend and Titanium spec grades remains undisclosed. With no pricing information for the updated Kuga, it’s safe to assume that the model would position itself just above the Puma, with the Territory fitting snugly below the Ford Everest.

Being produced in both left-hand drive and right-hand drive configurations, the updated Kuga wouldn’t need to undergo any conversions before making a return to South Africa. Looking at dimensions, the outgoing pre-facelift third-gen Kuga measured in at 2 690mm as opposed to that of the Territory’s 2 726mm while its width is also less at 1 856mm compared to 1 935mm. In Ford’s pecking order, this would position it between the Puma and Territory but with with Ford announcing a massive overhaul of their local line-up at their 100th South African anniversary celebrations in 2023, no mention of the Kuga was made.

Related: Territory to SA – Ford Announces Massive Expansion For Local Lineup

With tight pricing between the Puma and Territory and considering the position in the market the two new Ford SUVs will begin to occupy, it is unlikely that the Blue Oval will introduce the previously offered Kuga locally. Is this a smart move?

Browse thousands of new and used vehicles here with CARmag

The post Should Ford Consider the Updated Euro-Spec Kuga for SA? appeared first on CAR Magazine.