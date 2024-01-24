Fiat Ducato clinches prestigious Large Van of the Year 2024 accolade

In a triumphant feat, the Fiat Professional Ducato has secured the esteemed title of Large Van of the Year 2024 at the annual Company Car and Van Awards in the UK.

This recognition reaffirms Ducato’s unrivaled standing in the commercial vehicle sector, highlighting its outstanding features and performance.

The Fiat Ducato is lauded for its expansive range of models, seamless handling, practical interior design, and cutting-edge safety features. This accolade further underscores Fiat Professional’s commitment to innovation and evolution within the commercial vehicle landscape.

Unveiled in 1981, the latest iteration of Ducato boasts a cavernous cargo load capacity of up to 17m³ and a payload reaching 1 500kg. Its unparalleled efficiency sets it apart, offering the longest loading bay length in its category, exceeding competitors by 300mm.

The electric variant, the E-Ducato, leads the way in zero-emission experiences, featuring a 110kWh battery, impressive 420km autonomy in the WLTP cycle, and rapid 0-80% recharge in under an hour through a 150kW fast charger.

A comprehensive lineup of diesel engines, including the latest multiJet engines, reinforces Ducato’s reputation for top-tier performance and durability. The vehicle’s groundbreaking features extend to its status as the first commercial vehicle equipped with level 2 autonomous advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), ensuring enhanced driver and road safety for a stress-free driving experience.

Standard ADAS features include braking support for unforeseen obstacles like pedestrians and cyclists, lane support, traffic sign recognition, and intelligent speed assist. Technological excellence is further exemplified by the full digital cockpit, digital rearview mirror, and full LED headlights.

Source: QuickPic