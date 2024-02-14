Jeep Wrangler named best SUV of 2024 by Cars.com

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler has clinched the title of Best SUV of 2024, awarded by Cars.com. Recognised for its unparalleled blend of capability, versatility and value, the entire 2024 Wrangler line-up impressed the editors at Cars.com.

This accolade encompasses the full range of 2024 Jeep Wrangler models, from the petrol-powered Wrangler 2.0- and 3.6-litre variants to the V8 behemoth Wrangler Rubicon 392 (not available in Europe) and the plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe. Boasting exceptional fuel efficiency with up to 3.3L/100km and an impressive all-electric range of 45km (expandable to 55km in urban areas), the Wrangler 4xe sets new standards in eco-friendly performance.

Jenni Newman, Cars.com’s editor-in-chief, praised the 2024 Wrangler for its enhanced capability and comfort, making it a standout choice for the Best SUV of 2024 Award. Designed with legendary off-road prowess, unparalleled versatility and advanced safety features, the 2024 Jeep Wrangler continues to elevate the iconic status of this global adventure vehicle.

For the 2024 model year, Jeep introduces enhancements such as an available full-float Dana rear axle and upgraded interior features, including standard 12-way power adjustable front seats and a 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio.

Bill Peffer, the senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America, lauded the Wrangler’s legacy of setting new standards in 4×4 capability, with over five million units sold worldwide. With a range of powertrain options, including the electrified 4xe plug-in hybrid and the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, the 2024 Jeep Wrangler caters to diverse lifestyles and preferences, ensuring every adventure is met with unmatched performance and capability.

Source: QuickPic