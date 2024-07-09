The end of an era: Nissan NP200 bows out, leaving a legacy in last-mile delivery

The curtain has closed on a beloved chapter in South Africa’s automotive history. Nissan’s locally built NP200, a stalwart of the half-tonne bakkie segment, ceased production in March 2024.

The Nissan NP200 wasn’t just a popular choice for private buyers; it was a vital asset for South Africa’s last-mile delivery industry. Renowned for its reliability, affordability and impressive 800kg payload capacity, the NP200 served as the backbone of countless delivery fleets.

Numbers speak volumes

“The Nissan NP200’s impact is undeniable,” says Damian Velayadum, group financial director at Fastway Couriers, South Africa’s largest network of last-mile delivery service providers. “Nissan vehicles made up a staggering 37.6% of our fleet last year, with the NP200 itself accounting for a remarkable 19.5%.”

A spike in used-vehicle demand

With the end of production, the demand for used NP200s has skyrocketed. AutoTrader reports a 14.9% year-on-year increase in used NP200 sales for May 2024, with a significant 11% month-on-month growth.

The future of the half-tonne bakkie

While Nissan’s plans for the segment remain unclear, rumours suggest a potential NP200 replacement. Additionally, brands like Fiat and Volkswagen might be re-entering the half-tonne space in the coming years.

A champion departs, and a legacy endures

The Nissan NP200 follows in the footsteps of the iconic Nissan 1400, also known as ‘the Champion of Africa’. Over the past 16 years, the NP200 has earned its championship title, not just in last-mile delivery but in the hearts of South Africans.

Source: haveyoursayza / Claire Coulthard