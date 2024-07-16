Suzuki earns dealer network’s top marks in South Africa

Suzuki South Africa has secured platinum status in the annual National Automotive Dealers Association’s (NADA) dealer satisfaction index (DSI) awards. This prestigious award signifies that Suzuki dealers are satisfied with the automaker’s support and partnership.

Earning the trust of its dealers is a top priority for Suzuki. The NADA DSI is an independent survey based on anonymous feedback from over a thousand dealers. It measures various aspects of a manufacturer’s relationship with its dealerships, including communication, warranty support, vehicle offerings and overall satisfaction.

Suzuki excelled across the board, achieving the top score in key categories such as dealer target setting, compliance audits, media support and vehicle range. This achievement is a testament to Suzuki’s commitment to building strong partnerships.

“Our relationship with dealers is paramount to our success,” says Cristine Knight, sales manager at Suzuki Auto South Africa. “We strive to provide excellent support in all areas, from communication to warranty claims.”

Suzuki prioritises dealer success, recognising it directly impacts customer satisfaction. The brand actively measures its dealer network’s health through internal surveys and sales data. They believe strong individual customer sales, fostered by dedicated dealerships, are a key indicator of overall brand health.

This dedication to dealer well-being translates to sales success. In February 2024, Suzuki dealerships achieved a record-breaking 86% share of total Suzuki sales in South Africa.

“We thank our dealers for their unwavering support,” says Henno Havenga, general manager of sales and marketing at Suzuki Auto South Africa. “We will continue to invest in this crucial partnership and use valuable NADA DSI feedback to improve.”

By prioritising dealer satisfaction, Suzuki secures a winning formula for dealerships and South African drivers.

Source: MotorPress