Zwartkops Raceway roars with success at Cars in the Park 2024

The Pretoria Old Motor Club (POMC) issued over 2 500 special entrance badges for the Cars in the Park event, one to each participating car owner, and even then, classic cars were still arriving through the gates at the Zwartkops Raceway, southwest of Pretoria on August 4.

A focus on pre-war beauties

This year’s show highlighted vehicles built before World War II, featuring machines ranging from a 1908 Buick to veteran and vintage cars from the pre-war era and immediate post-war years. This category attracted a lot of attention, showcasing the resilience of automotive design amid war-time disruptions.

Electric revolution meets classic charm

A true crowd-pleaser was a 1933 Rolls-Royce Phantom II, meticulously converted to electric power by Gerald Burrell. This innovative project preserved the car’s original charm while embracing modern technology. The owner, Graham Blackbeard, proudly displayed this masterpiece, demonstrating the adaptability of classic cars.

A feast for car enthusiasts

The event boasted a diverse display with other notable pre-war models, including a 1930s Rolls-Royce 20-25, Packards, Buicks, Chevrolets, Fords in various styles, Willys, Triumphs and even a charming 1925 Citroen B12 Torpedo complete with a vintage record player! This level of detail and passion resonated throughout the show, with dedicated owners showcasing their meticulously restored and customised vehicles.

Datsun dominates, clubs unite

The 2024 show saw a remarkable presence of Datsun and Nissan vehicles from the 1970s, reflecting a strong regional connection to these iconic brands. Over 100 clubs officially participated, showcasing a diverse range of classic cars. Triumph enthusiasts displayed models from the 1920s to the late 1970s, including Heralds, Spitfires, TR sports cars, and Stags. The Jeep’s presence was impressive, featuring classic CJ models from the post-war era. Meanwhile, the Unimog Club brought their giant off-road vehicles that hold special memories for many South Africans who served during the 1970s.

Muscle cars and milestones

Ford Escorts in various iterations, from the golden-era Mk I to later models, added a touch of muscle car charm. Classic American cars were also well-represented, with a significant number of Ford Mustangs celebrating their 60th anniversary at the show. Alfa Romeo enthusiasts showcased the iconic Giulietta Sprint, including its open-top Spider variant, marking its 70th year of production. Zwartkops owner Peter du Toit even displayed his race-trimmed versions of these beauties in the pits.

Volkswagen, Chrysler and beyond

Classic Volkswagens enjoyed a strong showing, featuring early Beetles, Kombi vans, Type 3 models and the sporty Karmann Ghia. Chrysler’s presence celebrated the first car built under its nameplate, with beautiful Valiant models, including sought-after Barracuda coupes from the late 1960s. DKW, a brand that disappeared in the mid-60s, still holds charm for many. The 3=6 and 1000S rounded models were prominent, while a pre-war DKW with a fabric body and wooden framework stood out in the Special Invites section.

Uniquely crafted: Reliable Dayton replica

A 1909 Reliable Dayton replica built by POMC member Jurjen Kamstra drew significant attention. This high-wheeler car was meticulously crafted based on photos of the only original existing model, showcasing the dedication and ingenuity within the car enthusiast community.

Track time for pre-war veterans

Adding a historical touch, a special pre-show event allowed owners of pre-war cars to take a leisurely lap around the Zwartkops track, built in 1961. This provided a unique opportunity to experience these classic vehicles in a historic racing environment. Additionally, the first Porsche 911, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, was well represented alongside a handful of Ferraris.

Rally stage adds a new dynamic

A highlight of the show was the debut of a Rally Stage on the Zwartkops kart circuit, organised by renowned rally driver Ben van der Westhuizen. This exciting addition brought a sense of action and adventure to the event.

A resounding success

“We’re thrilled with the turnout and overall experience of this year’s Cars in the Park,” said Frik Kraamwinkel. “Our sincere thanks go to all participating clubs and stall owners.”

Source: MotorPress