The top 5 best-selling bakkies for August 2024 are…
The bakkie segment in South Africa saw a significant dip compared to the same period last year, but here are the top five sellers.
The Toyota Hilux retained its top spot as the best-selling bakkie in Mzansi despite the segment suffering a 21% decrease from the same period in 2023. Here are the top five.
The Hilux managed an impressive 3 021 units in July but August’s figures are slightly lower which, according to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), reflects a trend across the light commercial vehicle board. Naamsa noted that despite a strong performance in July 2024, the momentum did not carry over into August 2024. Total domestic new vehicle sales in August 2024 reached 43 588 units, a decline of 2 266 units or 4.9% compared to the 45 854 vehicles sold in August 2023. This was also prevalent in exports which saw a sharper decrease.
Top 5 best-selling bakkies for August 2024
- Toyota Hilux – 2 527 units
- Ford Ranger – 2 321 units
- Isuzu D-Max – 1 634 units
- Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up – 780 units
- Nissan Navara – 468 units
