The top 5 best-selling bakkies for August 2024 are…

The bakkie segment in South Africa saw a significant dip compared to the same period last year, but here are the top five sellers.

Image: Toyota.

The Toyota Hilux retained its top spot as the best-selling bakkie in Mzansi despite the segment suffering a 21% decrease from the same period in 2023. Here are the top five.

The Hilux managed an impressive 3 021 units in July but August’s figures are slightly lower which, according to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa), reflects a trend across the light commercial vehicle board. Naamsa noted that despite a strong performance in July 2024, the momentum did not carry over into August 2024. Total domestic new vehicle sales in August 2024 reached 43 588 units, a decline of 2 266 units or 4.9% compared to the 45 854 vehicles sold in August 2023. This was also prevalent in exports which saw a sharper decrease. 

Top 5 best-selling bakkies for August 2024

  1. Toyota Hilux – 2 527 units
  2. Ford Ranger – 2 321 units
  3. Isuzu D-Max – 1 634 units
  4. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up – 780 units 
  5. Nissan Navara – 468 units

Out of the total industry sales of 43 588 vehicles in August 2024, approximately 35 503 units, or 81.5%, were dealer sales. The vehicle rental industry accounted for an estimated 12.4% of sales, government purchases made up 3.3%, and industry corporate fleets represented 2.8%. Despite the overall downturn, the new passenger car market experienced growth. Sales in this segment reached 30 022 units, marking an increase of 891 cars, or 3.1%, compared to the 29 131 units sold in August 2023. Notably, car rental sales contributed significantly, accounting for 16.7% of new passenger vehicle sales.

However, the light commercial vehicle segment, including bakkies and mini-buses, faced a significant decline. Sales in this category dropped by 2 941 units, or 21.5%, from 13 650 units in August 2023 to 10 709 units in August 2024. The medium and heavy truck segments showed mixed results. Medium commercial vehicle sales increased by 56 units, or 8.1%, with 748 units sold compared to 692 in August 2023. On the other hand, heavy trucks and buses saw a decrease of 272 units, or 11.4%, with sales falling from 2 381 units in August 2023 to 2 109 units in August 2024.

This significant decrease is a concern, however, Naamsa adds there is hope the economic environment could improve with potential interest rate cuts on the horizon. This could possibly lead to a stronger performance in the new vehicle market for the remainder of the year. 

