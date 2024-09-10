Volvo XC90 Adventure Beast: A luxury SUV for outdoor enthusiasts

Volvo Cars South Africa was thrilled to showcase the exclusive XC90 Adventure Beast at the recent Festival of Motoring. This rugged and versatile SUV is perfect for those seeking luxury and adventure.

The XC90 Adventure Beast

Developed in partnership with Thule, the Adventure Beast is equipped with a range of outdoor accessories, including a rooftop tent and all-terrain tires. This makes it the ideal luxury SUV for South African adventurers.

Volvo’s commitment to sustainability

Volvo’s collaboration with Nao Serati to create sustainable fashion items from the EX30 interior demonstrates the brand’s dedication to eco-friendly practices and innovative design.

The Volvo XC90 Adventure Beast is a testament to the brand’s versatility and commitment to providing luxury vehicles that cater to the needs of outdoor enthusiasts.

Source: QuickPic