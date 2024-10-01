KZN technical school nurtures future automotive giants

Meadowlands Technical High School recently hosted a successful Motor Mech competition, highlighting the exceptional skills of its students and showcasing the bright future of South Africa’s automotive industry.

The competition, held in conjunction with the Motor Industry Workshop Association (MIWA), aimed to address the country’s critical skills shortage and provide opportunities for young people. Principal Suren Naidoo expressed his pride in the school’s ability to host such an event and showcase the emerging talent in the region.

Twelve participants from Meadowlands Technical, Clairwood Secondary School and Phoenix Technical School competed in the hotly contested event. Siyathemba Mntungwa from Clairwood emerged as the winner, followed by Mbongeni Lwazi Tshezi and Yuvir Rambridge.

Siyathemba’s victory was a life-changing experience, earning him a toolbox from Idemitsu, a training course from Bosch, and an apprenticeship at Diesel Electro Centre. Mbongeni also secured an apprenticeship and a toolbox, while Yuvir Rambridge received a toolbox.

Morne de Jager, MIWA’s regional representative, praised the success of the competition and the enthusiasm of the participants and spectators. He emphasised the importance of such events in raising the standards of technical training and attracting more young people to the automotive industry.

The competition featured a ‘Show ‘n Shine’ and Sound Off event, attracting large crowds. The event also showcased new and classic cars and supplier exhibits.

Naidoo highlighted the importance of such events in inspiring young people and demonstrating the career opportunities available in the automotive sector. He thanked all the sponsors, exhibitors, and judges for their contributions to the competition’s success.

The MIWA Motor Mech Competition is a testament to the talent and potential of South Africa’s youth. By providing opportunities for hands-on experience and networking, such events can help to bridge the skills gap and ensure a bright future for the country’s automotive industry.

Source: Cathy Findley PR