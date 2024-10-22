Isuzu Motors South Africa honoured as Overall Exporter of the Year

Isuzu Motors South Africa (Isuzu) has been crowned the Overall Exporter of the Year at the 2024 Exporters Eastern Cape Gala Banquet. This prestigious award recognizes Isuzu’s unwavering commitment to excellence, sustainability, and growth within South Africa and the African continent.

Since its establishment in 2018, Isuzu has rapidly expanded its export footprint, reaching 26 markets across Sub-Saharan Africa. The company has doubled its exports in the one-ton bakkie segment and achieved a remarkable 26% year-on-year sales growth, solidifying its leadership position in African markets.

Celestin Ndhlovu, vice president of planning, marketing, and corporate affairs at Isuzu Motors South Africa, expressed his pride in receiving this award. “This recognition reflects our dedication to innovation, excellence, and expanding our reach across Africa. We are honoured to contribute to the economic growth of the Eastern Cape and South Africa,” he said.

In addition to the Overall Exporter of the Year title, Isuzu won Best Exporter OEM and Merit Awards in the SJM Flex Environmental and IDC Job Creator categories.

Isuzu’s commitment to transformation is evident in its level one broad-based black economic empowerment status for five consecutive years. The company has invested over R9m in developing black-owned suppliers, fostering partnerships and driving economic growth.

Sustainability is another key focus for Isuzu. The company has reduced its water consumption per vehicle by 71% in the past five years and maintains a zero-to-landfill status at its manufacturing facilities. In 2023, Isuzu introduced Euro 5 emission standard trucks and its first compressed natural gas (CNG) truck, demonstrating its dedication to environmental responsibility.

This award adds to Isuzu’s impressive track record as South Africa’s number one manufacturer in the medium and heavy commercial vehicle segments for 11 consecutive years.

Source: QuickPic