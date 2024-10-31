2027 F1 race hopes: R177m upgrade earmarked for Kyalami

If all goes to plan, South Africa may soon witness the revival of Formula 1 racing at the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in 2027. The potential of it happening would mark the sport’s return to the country for the first since 1993.

The owners of the famous Kyalami Circuit have always had an interest in bringing the pinnacle of motorsport back to South Africa and in October signed an official commitment to carry the initial costs.

Following productive discussions with stakeholders, the Kyalami Circuit’s management has committed to the upgrades required for hosting an F1 race. These upgrades include extended runoff areas at three critical corners of the track, along with enhancements to the Armco barriers to meet F1 safety standards. These safety adjustments, estimated to cost up to $10m (R177m, estimated), would place Kyalami in line with the FIA’s F1 regulations, ultimately ensuring that the circuit receives the FIA Grade 1 rating needed to host an F1 race.

Despite the hefty financial commitment, the Kyalami Circuit owners are determined to have the track F1-ready. Even if Kyalami is not selected for the 2027 calendar, these upgrades will elevate the circuit’s status on the international motorsport stage which could further open up to new opportunities.

A recent visit to the circuit by APEX, British motorsport experts and F1 track scouts, reaffirmed Kyalami’s potential as an F1 venue. APEX officials highlighted that the track surface and facilities already meet – or, in some instances, exceed – F1 standards. Their evaluation suggested that Kyalami’s infrastructure, paddock and spectator facilities are on par with, or even surpass, those of some existing F1 circuits. These strong endorsements, combined with the planned safety improvements, underscore the circuit’s readiness for a potential return of F1 to South African soil.

South Africa’s path back on the F1 calendar has not been without setbacks. The country was nearly placed on the sport’s calendar in recent years, but negotiations ultimately fell through due to a myriad of issues, including logistical and financial barriers. However, with the sport’s ever-increasing popularity, the Kyalami Circuit is making moves to ensure it is ready when the time for F1 re-entry comes.

