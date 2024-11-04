Watch: Final ‘Our Ford Stories’ to wrap up centenary celebrations

Ford South Africa wraps up its centennial celebration with the release of the final video in its ‘Our Ford Stories’ series, marking a 100 years since the automaker first put down roots in South Africa.

Reflecting on Ford’s impact in South Africa, Ford Motor Company Africa president Neale Hill emphasised the significance of this legacy: “To stand the test of time and still be going strong is a remarkable achievement, and a very humbling one … Ford South Africa is defined not only by resilience and innovation but by the people who bring it to life every day.” This human element — the employees, partners, and fans who have woven Ford into South Africa’s fabric — has remained a key part of Ford’s success story here.

The ‘Our Ford Stories’ series, closing with this latest instalment, captures the moments and milestones that have shaped the company’s identity in South Africa. It highlights not just the achievements, but also the challenges and the shared experiences that have bonded Ford with the people. From long-serving employees to newer generations embracing Ford’s values, the series underscores the collective pride within Ford’s diverse workforce.

Beyond a simple anniversary, this celebration honours the resilience and unity that Ford and its people have shown over a century. Each story and milestone contributes to a foundation that will inspire Ford’s journey for the next 100 years in South Africa. Ford’s centenary is a reflection of the relationships, hard work, and commitment that have defined its legacy here. As the company looks to the future, the final ‘Our Ford Stories’ video serves as both a tribute to the past and a pledge to keep building on this legacy, honouring the shared history and the people who have driven Ford’s success in South Africa.

Watch it here:

