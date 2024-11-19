Chery celebrates one million Tiggo 7 milestone

Chery Auto has reached a significant milestone with the production of its one-millionth Tiggo 7.

This achievement underscores the global popularity and success of the SUV model.

Jay Jay Botes, the general manager of Chery South Africa, expressed his pride in this accomplishment. He highlighted Chery’s commitment to global markets, including South Africa, and emphasised the brand’s focus on delivering value, quality and luxury features.

The Tiggo 7 has gained widespread recognition and acclaim, winning multiple awards, including a prestigious five-star ANCAP safety rating. It has also topped the charts in the China Initial Quality Study and China Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout study.

Expanding global footprint

Chery’s continued commitment to global expansion is evident in the successful export of the one-millionth Tiggo 7. The company is dedicated to strengthening its position in existing markets and fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities.

To further solidify its presence in South Africa, Chery has recently launched the Chery Foundation, aligning with the brand’s third anniversary in the country. The foundation aims to contribute to the economic and social development of the nation.

Source: QuickPic