Porsche’s Sonderwunsch Special to be last 911 Dakar produced

Porsche has unveiled the final 911 Dakar, a one-of-a-kind Sonderwunsch Special that marks the end of the 2 500-unit production run for the rugged, off-road-ready 911. Finished in a striking Rallye Design Package, this unique model showcases a bespoke three-tone paint scheme, meticulously applied by hand.

The lower half of the car is coated in Gentian Blue Metallic, while the upper section is painted in Signal Yellow. A thin line of Lampedusa Blue, named after the Italian island, separates the two colours and runs around the car’s curves. The Lampedusa Blue accents also appear on the wheels, where the spokes are painted in Signal Yellow and the rim edges are finished in Lampedusa Blue. The LED Matrix headlights feature a custom Lampedusa Blue accent ring, while black stainless steel protective elements are added to the front, rear, and sills.

Inside, the colour scheme continues with yellow accents on the stitching and trim, including Speedyellow thread on the ‘911 Dakar’ embroidery on the Sports Seats Plus headrests. The gear selector of the eight-speed PDK is adorned with a Speedyellow leather insert, while LED projectors cast the Sonderwunsch logo when the doors are opened.

Off-road-ready features remain a key element of the Dakar’s design. With a ground clearance 50mm higher than a standard 911 Carrera, the Dakar is equipped with red forged aluminium recovery eyelets at the front and rear, as well as wider wheel arches and sills. The 3l twin-turbo six-cylinder engine delivers 353kW and 570N.m, offering strong performance and that signature boxer engine sound.

Before the car heads to its new owner, it will be displayed at the Porsche Museum alongside other rare models. This final Sonderwunsch 911 Dakar is a fitting tribute to the model’s limited run, combining both performance and a high degree of personalisation.

