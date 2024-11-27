Suzuki Swift wins Japan’s 2025 Car of the Year award

Suzuki confirmed its worldwide popularity by winning the 2025 Japan Car of the Year competition.

This marks the fourth time the popular B-segment hatchback has claimed the top prize, solidifying its position as a global favourite. Since its debut in 2004, over 9.54 million units (including Dzire sedans) have found homes with drivers worldwide.

Standing out from the crowd

The 2025 Automotive Researchers’ and Journalists’ Conference of Japan’s (RJC) Car of the Year was chosen from a selection of Japanese vehicles launched between November 1, 2023, and October 31. A panel of 40 automotive experts meticulously assessed the contenders, ultimately awarding the Swift for its:

Stylish exterior design.

Advanced 1.2L three-cylinder powertrain delivering a smooth and efficient driving experience.

Stellar driving dynamics thanks to a recalibrated suspension and the lightweight yet rigid HEARTECT platform for exceptional handling.

Top-notch safety: Every new fourth-generation Swift boasts best-in-class safety features, including six airbags, ESP, ABS, EBD, BAS and ISOFIX points, providing peace of mind for drivers and passengers.

Award recognition extends beyond Japan

Closer to home, Suzuki South Africa is optimistic about the fourth-generation Swift’s potential in the local market.

“The all-new Swift is making waves in the competitive B-segment,” says Brendon Carpenter, Suzuki South Africa’s brand marketing manager. “Its recent RJC Car of the Year win is a testament to its exceptional qualities. We’re eagerly anticipating the outcome of the 2025 Cars.co.za Consumer Awards and hope the local judges are enthusiastic about what Swift offers.”

Source: MotorPress