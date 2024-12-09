Updated Peugeot Landtrek unwrapped

Sporting several upgrades, Peugeot has unwrapped the updated Landtrek. Here’s what you can expect from the revised model range.

The updated Peugeot Landtrek features several cosmetic enhancements. The front end features a revised vertical grille, replete with the Peugeot new emblem. The grille is flanked by LED daytime running lights that emulate the brand’s signature claw motif. The reinforced lower front section and gloss-black fog-lamp bezels further underscore the bakkie’s purposeful stance. The rear bumper has also been redesigned.

Stepping inside, the Landtrek features a 10-inch, touch-enabled HD display. The touchscreen interface supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. An array of physical controls are sited below the latter item. The instrument cluster has also been upgraded to a 7.0-inch digital unit. Adaptive cruise control is included with select models.

Under the bonnet, the Landtrek is powered by a 2.2l turbodiesel engine, delivering 147kW and 450N.m of torque. The powertrain is available with either a new EAT8 eight-speed automatic gearbox or a six-speed manual transmission, Additionally, a 1.9l turbocharged oil-burner, producing 110kW and 350N.m, along with a 2.4l petrol engine, which offers 154kW and 320N.m, are available.

