Nissan removes iconic RB for EV R32 GT-R rebirth

Nissan’s ambitious project to electrify the iconic GT-R R32 has officially stepped into the spotlight after originally coming to light in early 2023. This reimagined version of the classic sports car will make its public debut at the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon but no longer is the legendary RB26DETT twin-turbo inline-six engine, replaced by a modern all-electric powertrain crafted by a team of volunteer engineers.

This has expectedly stirred some debate with the car community, who share the consensus that this is sacrilege but it may be part of Nissan’s plan to whet the appetites of an all electric R36 GT-R…

While Nissan has kept most details under wraps, the electric R32 recently made an appearance at Japan’s R’s Meeting at Fuji Speedway. The automaker describes the project as an effort to ‘capture and recreate the charm of the BNR32 by integrating modern electrification’. Externally, it closely resembles the original car, though there are subtle updates like the removal of fog lights and the addition of orange brake calipers.

Technical specifications remain speculative, but an all-wheel-drive setup seems likely, with dual electric motors — one per axle — potentially taking the place of the R32’s original drivetrain. Drawing comparisons to the Ariya Nismo’s performance, the electric R32 could easily surpass the original RB26DETT engine’s capabilities. That said, the legendary inline-six often delivered more than what was stated, with fully modified versions capable of some impressive outputs.

Though this electrified R32 is expected to remain a one-off experiment, Nissan has made it clear that electrification is the future of the GT-R line. The Hyper Force concept, unveiled recently, hinted at what’s next for the iconic ‘Godzilla’. With Nissan no longer investing in new combustion engines, the next-generation GT-R, likely dubbed the R36, is all but confirmed to be fully electric.

The current generation GT-R may be seeing its end due to global regulations, but it will remain the most recent to wear the moniker until the production-ready replacement hits the assembly line in 2028.

