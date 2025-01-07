Road test: Ford Mustang 5.0 GT Fastback AT

Marking the latest chapter in an iconic automotive legacy stretching back 60 years, the seventh-generation Ford Mustang GT serves up a healthy dose of muscle car fan-favourite nostalgia, with its aggressive styling and a growling V8 engine.

Much like the 911 Carrera, it stands in stark contrast to an automotive sphere where downsizing and increasingly complex powertrain offerings are becoming the norm, with Ford pleasingly sticking to its guns by retaining the naturally aspirated Coyote 5.0-litre V8 engine.

Ford Mustang 5.0 GT Fastback AT Fast Facts

Price: R1 300 000

R1 300 000 0-100 km/h: 4.55 seconds

4.55 seconds Top speed: 250 km/h

250 km/h Power: 328 kW

328 kW Torque: 540 N.m

540 N.m CAR Fuel Index: CO₂: 293 g/km

While suitably modernised, the new car is unmistakably Mustang. The wide grille and signature pony badge remain prominent features, but the edges are sharper, the lines more pronounced, and the headlights more angular. The’ Coke bottle’-style profile remains a timeless element that gives the new car a commanding presence, and the air vents on the bonnet hint at the brawny engine lying in wait beneath. At the rear, tri-bar taillights – an iconic Mustang hallmark – are reimagined with an angular, arrow-like design incorporating LED technology.

Finished in our test unit’s Atlas Blue (one of eight available paint options) it remains a genuine attention-grabber; from the wide track and low-slung profile that adds a sense of athleticism, to that prominent rear spoiler and quartet of exhaust pipes. The exterior appears purpose-built, and there’s a premium feel to the look. The optional machined Tarnished Dark Aluminium wheels are wrapped in 255/40 R19 and 275/40 R19 Pirelli P Zero rubber at the front and rear, respectively.

The Mustang’s interior is one of the biggest upgrades over a sixth-generation model that often came in for criticism regarding the inferior quality of its trim materials. It looks familiar, but Ford has sewn some extra technology into its fabric. The controls and dials are thoughtfully arranged, but the classic gauge cluster is now a 12.4-inch digital instrument panel with a customisable interface. This is paired with a 13.2-inch central screen running Ford’s latest SYNC 4 infotainment system, which incorporates wireless smartphone charging, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. A singular glass panel connects both screens, with the centre display angled slightly towards the driver.

Tech-lovers will appreciate the car’s adoption of more digitalisation, but traditionalists may bemoan the myriad interfaces for settings, including climate control, controlled via the central screen. The seats are both comfortable and supportive, with thick bolsters designed to hold you in place during spirited driving sessions. Leather accents elevate the cabin’s feel, while soft-touch materials across the dashboard and doors enhance the interior quality. While the seats feature power adjustment for legroom, reclining is achieved via an old-school lever.

Performance is a key building block for all Mustang GTs, but the brawny V8 has undergone some fettling in the new car. Power is down by 3 kW versus the outgoing car, to 328 kW, but torque is up to a healthy 566 N.m (+37 N.m). The engine is paired with Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission, which features steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

On the road, the engine’s power delivery is incredibly linear, and the combination of plentiful low-end torque and the sort of fast response to throttle inputs that can only come from a large, naturally aspirated engine means that wave of power channelled to the rear wheels is just an ankle-flex away. Thankfully, the pedal modulation is well-measured, allowing the car to feel tame and predictable when sensibly handled, while still proving wild when the urge to dump the loud pedal beckons. On our test strip, we easily matched Ford’s claimed 0-100 km/h time of 4.9 seconds in sport mode. Activating the ‘Drag Strip’ mode, which ushers in the traction control in a more phased manner while adopting a harder shift pattern to keep the engine in its power band longer, saw that time drop to 4.55 seconds.

All the while, the active exhaust adds to the full-throttle experience. In its most raucous setting (Track), the notes shift into a deep, throaty rumble that fills the cabin. Ford’s engineers have worked wonders to make sure the Mustang’s classic V8 character remains, even amidst the refining process to meet modern standards.

The Mustang GT’s experience extends beyond raw power, but the driving experience between it and its European rivals is still separated by a gulf as vast as the Atlantic. Although Ford has put a lot of work into revising the independent rear suspension setup and adaptive MagneRide system, the GT still doesn’t always feel completely planted. High speeds will unsettle it, with an unnerving amount of bounciness in the well-damped suspension evident on rippled surfaces. Travelling at the national speed limit, though, it feels comfortable and settled.

The steering, while not pin-sharp, is feelsome and responsive, and the level of assistance can be adjusted in three stages (Normal, Comfort, Sport) with the press of a button on the steering wheel, and the multiple drive modes – including Sport, Track, and Drag Strip – are offered. Braking performance is also top-notch with an average 100-0 km/h stopping time of 2.58 seconds, which rates as ‘Excellent’ by our standards. The stopping prowess comes courtesy of 390 mm front and 355 mm rear Brembo brakes.

The Ford Mustang GT has grown from a brash muscle car into something much more sophisticated, and the Blue Oval managed to refine the formula without diluting its essence. This is still a car that feels powerful and sounds incredible, but its latest iteration comes with a level of polish that makes it more suitable for daily use.

The performance car genre may be shifting in a big way, but the new Mustang GT underlines why this Ford is still the quintessential muscle car. It offers a taste of American muscle in a modern package, yet with enough traditional character to remind us why this car has become a legend over its six-decade existence.

