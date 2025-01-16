New Haval H7 launches in SA: Here’s pricing and specs

Though based on the same platform as the H6, the Haval H7’s angular bodywork is longer, front to rear, wider and taller. The H7 measures 4 705mm in length, 1 908mm in width, and 1 780mm in height. The ground clearance is rated at 210mm. The approach and departure angles are 24 and 30 degrees, respectively.

The H7 is available with the choice of two engine options: A 170kW/380Nm 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo charged petrol unit, which can be had with either front- or four-wheel-drive drivetrains, and a 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain producing 179kW and 530Nm of torque, exclusively sent to the front axle via the automaker’s Direct Hybrid Transmission (DHT). The 2.0-litre variants are equipped with a nine-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The company claims average fuel consumption figures of 8.1 and 9.1L/100 km for the front- and four-wheel-drive 2.0-litre models, respectively, while the hybrid derivative sips 5.7L/100 km.

Available in Luxury and Super Luxury trim grades, the H7 is equipped with 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment, replete with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto; 12.3-inch digital instruments; a panoramic sunroof and electrically adjustable front seats. While Luxury level of specification features faux leather upholstery, Super Luxury variants gain leather trim. Front seat ventilation is also included with Super Luxury spec. Haval claims a boot capacity of 483 litres.

Haval H7 price in SA

Pricing for the three-strong H7 model line-up kicks off at R601 950, with the flagship model priced from R730 950. As standard, each model’s sticker price includes a seven-year/200 000km warranty and a service plan spanning the same duration or 75 000km. In addition to the former and latter, the petrol-electric model gains an eight-year/150 000km warranty for its hybrid battery.

Haval H7 2.0T Luxury DCT — R601 950

Haval H7 2.0T 4WD Super Luxury DCT — R671 950

Haval H7 1.5T HEV Super Luxury DHT — R730 950

Conrad Groenewald, the COO of GWM SA, says: “The design of the all-new Haval H7 proudly displays its capabilities. It is an SUV with enough space for a family and all their kit, with luxury to match that exceeds that of the H6 and off-road capabilities that come close to those of some of our professional 4×4 models in the GWM stable.”

The H7 is, however, not the only Haval product we can expect to see on our shores in the coming 12 months. GWM SA has confirmed to CAR Magazine that the second-generation H9 is also scheduled for a 2025 introduction, along with a special-edition H6.

