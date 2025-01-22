Motoring

Hino 700 proves its worth in Namibian cattle transport

The Hino 700 is making a significant impact in Namibia, demonstrating its exceptional capabilities in transporting livestock.

The Hino 700 is a powerful truck, known for its fuel efficiency and robust construction, and is proving to be a valuable asset for farmers.

A Gobabis Toyota dealer, recognising the need for reliable and cost-effective livestock transportation solutions, commissioned a custom-built Hino 700 6×4 freight carrier tractor with a specialised trailer. This combination can transport up to 56 oxen, making it ideal for farmers in the Omaheke district and beyond.

Key benefits of the Hino 700 for cattle transport:

• Exceptional fuel efficiency: Achieving an average of 2.6km/litre, significantly reducing operating costs.

• Rugged construction: Built to withstand the demanding conditions of Namibian roads, including rough gravel roads.

• Advanced features: Equipped with features like diff lock and cross lock for enhanced off-road capability and advanced driver safety systems.

• Cost-effectiveness: Offers a cost-effective solution for farmers, helping them transport their livestock efficiently and profitably.

Theo Redelinghuys, the dealer principal at Gobabis Toyota, emphasised: “The Hino 700 is perfectly suited for this application, offering the reliability and durability that Hino is renowned for. This initiative aims to assist farmers in transporting their livestock efficiently and cost-effectively, particularly during challenging times.”

With its impressive performance and robust build, the Hino 700 is a valuable asset to the Namibian agricultural sector.

Source: QuickPic

