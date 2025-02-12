Volvo dominates South African electric vehicle market

Volvo Car South Africa delivered 539 electric vehicles in 2024, surpassing its nearest competitor by a significant margin.

This impressive performance was driven by the strong sales of the EX30, which found 406 new homes.

The EX30, a compact electric crossover, has garnered widespread acclaim. It was recently named a finalist in the prestigious 2025 Car of the Year (COTY) competition. It is the sole electric vehicle among the seventeen finalists.

Volvo’s success extends beyond the EX30. The XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge models further solidified the brand’s dominance in the EV segment, with combined sales of 133 units.

“We are thrilled with the success of our electric vehicles in the South African market,” said Markus Cromwell, Volvo Car South Africa’s commercial director. “The EX30, with its compelling price point and exceptional value proposition, has resonated strongly with South African consumers.”

This achievement aligns perfectly with Volvo’s global electrification strategy. By 2030, the brand aims to have 90% to 100% of its global sales consist of fully electric vehicles, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and innovation.

Volvo’s current lineup includes a range of electrified vehicles, including battery-electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and mild hybrids, providing customers with choices to suit their needs and preferences.

Source: MotorPress