Vehicle history transparency deemed necessary for South Africa

The current lack of total vehicle history undermines consumer confidence, says the South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association (Sambra).

6 hours ago
Supplied content 1 minute read

The South African automotive sector urgently needs a fully transparent, cradle-to-grave vehicle history system. Currently, the lack of such a system presents significant safety risks.

So said the South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association (Sambra), which has long advocated for a comprehensive vehicle salvage database accessible to all stakeholders, including consumers, dealers and repairers. This database would provide crucial information on a vehicle’s history, including accident involvement and repair status.

Julian Pillay.

“The current system, reliant on the Insurance Industry Association’s Vin Look-up Tool, is insufficient,” says Juan Hanekom, Sambra’s national director. “Many vehicles with undisclosed histories are entering the market, deceiving consumers and creating safety hazards.”

Even roadworthy checks have limitations. “We can only check for visible damage,” explains Julian Pillay, national director of the Vehicle Testing Association. “Substandard repairs can easily go undetected.”

Sambra proposes a new system with clear vehicle code statuses:

Code A: Irreparable; must be crushed.

Code B: Non-repairable body; salvageable parts.

Code N: Non-structural damage; repairable to roadworthy condition.

This system, coupled with the existing eNaTIS system, would ensure that vital vehicle information is available throughout the value chain, protecting consumers and strengthening the automotive industry.

Sambra said it would continue to engage with stakeholders to bring this crucial initiative to fruition. 2025 must be the year South Africa embraces a system that prioritises consumer safety and transparency.

Source: Cathy Findley PR

Matthys Ferreira

Served in SAPS for 22 years - specialised in forensic and crime scene investigation and forensic photography. A stint in photographic sales and management followed. Been the motoring editor at Lowveld Media since 2007. "A petrol head I am not but I am good at what I do".

