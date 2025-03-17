Volkswagen’s local indaba showcases what is on the cards for 2025

Volkswagen’s recent 2025 Indaba ushered in a host of exciting models launching in South Africa in the coming months. Here is what car shoppers can look forward to from the German automaker this year.

Scheduled to launch in March, the 1.4TSI Golf derivative will be the sole 8.5-generation model available in SA (owing to our fuel quality, the introduction of the Mk8.5 GTI and R remains on ice).

The first non-performance-focused Golf in SA since the eighth-generation GTI was launched here in 2021, the 1.4TSI model produces 110kW and 250N.m, sent to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The range will be offered in Life, Life+, R-Line and R-Line+ trim. All models ship with 10-inch digital instrumentation and 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment. While more premium features are included as you move up the range, it’s an illuminated VW logo that distinguishes the R-Line+ derivative from its stablemates.

Golf 1.4l TSI 110kW Tiptronic Life – R580 900

Golf 1.4l TSI 110kW Tiptronic Life + – R604 500

Golf 1.4l TSI 110kW Tiptronic R-line – R660 000

Golf 1.4l TSI 110kW Tiptronic R-line + – R688 100

Moving on, with the 15 years celebration of the Polo Vivo, VW will launch a special-edition version in the third quarter of 2025. Limited to only 1 500 units, the Edition 15 derivative sports several ‘Edition 15’ decals, black side mirror caps and a roof finished in the same hue, and 15-inch alloy wheels. ‘Crystal Ice Blue’ and ‘Deep Black Pearl’ will be the only exterior paint options on offer.

On to larger models, Volkswagen has decided to replace the Tiguan Allspace with the Tayron, which will be launched in the third quarter of 2025. Positioned between the Tiguan and Touareg, the new seven-seater in VW SA’s line-up is 231mm longer, front to rear, than the former T SUV and offers 885l of boot space (up 223l on the modern Tiguan). The Tayron will be available in Life and R-Line levels of specification. At the time of writing, local engine options had yet to be revealed; however, we speculate the Tayron will be available in both 110kW/340N.m 2l turbodiesel and 140kW/350N.m 2l turbopetrol flavour and equipped with 4Motion all-wheel drive.

Keeping it with Volkswagen’s SUV line-up, the fourth quarter will see a duo of base T-Cross models launch in SA. Priced from R400 700, the new opening gambit to the portfolio employs a 70kW version of the 1l turbo-triple that’s coupled with a manual gearbox. Rounding out the range, a base (R418 200) 1.0TSI 85kW model equipped with a DSG transmission will also be on offer. Base trim includes eight-inch touchscreen infotainment and digital instrumentation, LED head- and taillamps, and rear park distance sensors.

From VW’s Commercial arm, the Transporter and ID. Buzz will arrive in SA in the second quarter of 2025, while the Transporter Kombi is penned in for a Q3 launch. The modern Transporter will be available with 81kW, 110kW and 125kW engine options, six-speed manual and eight-speed auto transmissions, and in FWD or 4Motion all-wheel drive. Future-focused, the ID. Buzz is equipped with an all-electric powertrain producing 150kW/310N.m. VW claims the battery-electric bus’s 77kWh battery is good for an operating range of 345km.

