Next-gen MG4 EV breaks cover, but will it come to SA?

MG has revealed the next-generation MG4 electric hatchback in its native Chinese market. While the brand has yet to confirm global availability, MG describes it as its first worldwide reveal for 2025, hinting at broader market plans.

The new MG4 departs significantly from its predecessor’s sharp, angular design (embedded below). Instead, MG has embraced smoother curves and more fluid bodywork, with fewer straight lines. The front end features a redesigned grille, new headlights, and reshaped quarter panels, creating a fresh identity distinct from the outgoing model. The changes continue along the sides, with newly sculpted door skins and a choice of 16- or 17-inch wheels. At the rear, MG has introduced a full-width light bar and taillights with arrow-shaped lighting elements, seemingly inspired by the Cyberster Roadster. A reworked bumper further distinguishes the latest version.

Beyond the styling, the new MG4 is slightly larger than before. It now measures 4 395mm in length, 1 842mm in width, and 1 551mm in height, with a wheelbase stretched to 2 750mm. Compared to its predecessor, it is 108mm longer, 6mm wider, and 35mm taller, with an extra 45mm between the axles. These increases could translate to more cabin and cargo space.

Under the skin, the MG4 continues to use a single electric motor setup, producing 120kW and a top speed of 160km/h. That’s a slight drop from the previous model’s 125kW base variant. However, a key improvement comes in weight reduction — at 1 485kg, the new model is 156kg lighter than before. Given MG’s recent strategy, a dual-motor, high-performance XPower variant is also likely to follow.

While the next-generation MG4’s full specifications and global launch plans remain unconfirmed, the updates indicate a serious effort to refine its design and efficiency. If MG follows through with wider availability, the new MG4 could strengthen its position as an affordable electric hatchback and even make an appearance in the local market. No official statement from the South African importer of the Chinese-produced vehicles has been supplied just yet. With the likes of other compact Chinese EVs now flooding in, do you think this would help change the perception of the small, zero-emission city cars?

