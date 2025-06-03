Lego Technic unveils Aston Martin Valkyrie

Lego has unveiled its latest Technic set, which is a detailed recreation of the Aston Martin Valkyrie, courtesy of a partnership with the British marque.

Comprising more than 700 pieces, the set meticulously replicates the Valkyrie’s iconic aerodynamic shape. The physical model is part of a broader tie-in that includes integration into the mobile racing game Asphalt Legends Unite. Players will be able to race both the real-world Valkyrie and its Lego counterpart in-game, as part of a collaboration between Lego, Aston Martin, and developer Gameloft.

The actual Valkyrie needs a little introduction. Co-developed by Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing’s Adrian Newey, it combines Formula One technology with road-going usability if that term can be loosely applied to a car producing 838kW and sprinting from 0–100km/h in just 2.5s. Its naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12, built by Cosworth, revs to over 11 000r/min and is assisted by an electric motor in the hybrid system.

In Lego form, the Valkyrie is scaled down but includes several working features. These include a V12 engine with moving pistons, a steering system controlled by a top-mounted lever, and functional gullwing-style doors. It also features the same Podium Green livery seen on the real car.

Lego states the set is designed for advanced builders, with the complexity of the build reflecting the technical ambition of the original vehicle. The model is due to go on sale from July 1. As for the gaming crossover, it’s not the first time Lego has collaborated with a racing title to extend its physical sets into virtual experiences. However, combining the high-performance Valkyrie with a Lego version may help reach a broader audience, particularly younger fans who may be more familiar with racing games than the hypercar segment.

While collaborations like these may be seen as brand-building exercises, they also demonstrate the growing trend of blending physical and digital experiences in the automotive world. For those who cannot afford a multimillion-rand hypercar, a scaled-down version made by Lego offers a far more accessible way to engage with one of the most ambitious cars ever built.

