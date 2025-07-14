Joburg auction: Perana, Mustang and Charger sell for big money

An iconic Ford Capri Perana, South Africa’s homegrown muscle car developed by Basil Green Motors in the early 1970s, has been sold for a whopping amount at auction.

According to The Citizen, these cars, built in limited numbers, were famed for their brutal performance, lightweight handling and successful motorsport pedigree.

Ford Capri Perana fetches big bucks

Unique to South Africa, the Perana was built under licence through Ford and equipped with a powerful V8 engine, delivering performance figures that remain impressive even today.

Creative Rides hosted their winter auction, where this immaculate Ford Capri Perana sold for R700 000.

This example retains its original chassis and BG identification plates, including the critical Perana plate beneath the driver’s seat, confirming its authenticity and factory yellow paint finish.

Highly sought after by collectors and muscle car enthusiasts, original Capri Peranas like this one are increasingly rare – many have already been exported to discerning collectors around the world.

Whether as a historic road car or motorsport tribute, BG126 is an exceptional survivor and an iconic piece of South African motoring history.

Other notable sales at the auction

A 2007 Golf 5 R32 with a manual transmission sold for R380 000.

The Mk5 R32 marked the end of an era as the last Golf ever built with Volkswagen’s legendary 3.2-litre VR6 engine.

A Ford Mustang 390 Mach 1 S Code GT sold for a whopping R1.25m.

This vehicle has had a full restoration and is in factory-original spec. It is an S Code GT 390 4V, with the body colour code known as Indian Fire. The build date shows as May 1969.

A Dodge Charger Hemi restomod also sold for R2m.

This imposing muscle car began life as a true Dodge Charger 440 R/T, as confirmed by its VIN, and has since been transformed into a no-holds-barred restomod beast.

One of the most sought-after cars at the show was a CitiGolf with only 29km on the odometer.

In the end, a bid of R550 000 was made on this car, but that was below the reserve.