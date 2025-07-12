WATCH: Iconic Basil Green Ford Capri Perana sells for R700k at Johannesburg auction

Highly sought after by collectors and muscle car enthusiasts, original Capri Peranas like this one are increasingly rare.

This Iconic Ford Capri Perana, South Africa’s homegrown muscle car developed by Basil Green Motors in the early 1970s.

Built in limited numbers, these cars were famed for their brutal performance, lightweight handling, and successful motorsport pedigree.

Ford Capri Perana fetches big bucks

Unique to South Africa, the Perana was built under license through Ford and equipped with a powerful V8 engine, delivering performance figures that remain impressive even today.

The Ford Capri Perana V8 was once Mzansi’s fastest car. Picture: Supplied

Creative Rides hosted their Winter auction, where this immaculate Ford Capri Perana sold for R700 000.

This example retains its original chassis and BG identification plates, including the critical Perana plate beneath the driver’s seat, confirming its authenticity and factory yellow paint finish.

Highly sought after by collectors and muscle car enthusiasts, original Capri Peranas like this one are increasingly rare—many have already been exported to discerning collectors around the world.

Whether as a historic road car or motorsport tribute, BG126 is an exceptional survivor and an iconic piece of South African motoring history.

Other notable sales at the auction

A 2007 Golf MK5 R32 went under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

A 2007 Golf 5 R32 with a manual transmission sold for R380 000.

The Mk5 R32 marked the end of an era as the last Golf ever built with Volkswagen’s legendary 3.2-litre VR6 engine.

A Ford Mustang 390 Mach 1 S Code GT sold for a whopping R1 250 000.

This Ford Mustang 390 Mach 1 S Code went on auction in Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied

This vehicle has had a full restoration and is in a factory original spec. This is an S Code GT 390 4v. The body colour code is known as Indian Fire. The build date shows as May 1969.

We also saw a Dodge Charger Hemi restomod sell for R2 million.

A restomod Dodge Charger Hemi, which went up for auction. Picture Supplied

This imposing muscle car began life as a true Dodge Charger 440 R/T, as confirmed by its VIN, and has since been transformed into a no-holds-barred restomod beast.

Introducing Number 003 of the final Volkswagen MK1 Golf series ever built in South Africa – an absolute collector’s dream.

One of the most sought-after cars at the show was a CitiGolf with only 29 kilometres on the odometer.

This rare Citi Golf only has 29km on the clock. Picture: Supplied

In the end, a bid of R550 000 was made on this car, but unfortunately, that was below the reserve.

