New ‘base spec’ GWM P300 LS: What’s on offer?

Part of its expansion of the P300 range, Great Wall Motors (GWM) bolstered the local lineup to five variants with the addition of the new entry LS grade at the end of last month.

Replacing the DLX grade of the P-Series, the LS will, before the end of the year, become the mid-spec variant, as the current P-Series SX will also fall by the wayside as per GWM phasing the moniker out completely.

At the same time, single cab variants will also be added to replace the current P-Series range, though this seems set to now only happen by the year-end.

Offered with either rear-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive, the P300 LS keeps the same engine as the upscale LT and off-road focused LTD, namely the new 2.4l turbodiesel that produces 135kW/480Nm.

Also used in the Tank 300 2.4T, the unit is paired to a nine-speed automatic gearbox and results in a claimed fuel consumption of 7.4l/100km for the two-wheel-drive and eight-litres per 100km for the 4×4.

Aesthetically unchanged from the LT, the LS’ biggest difference is a reduction in standard spec that has seen its price tag fall from just under R600 000 to a smidgen below R550 000.

Regardless of the drive wheel, standard items consist of:

12.3-inch infotainment display

Six-speaker sound system

Keyless entry

Seven-inch instrument cluster

Push-button start

Dual-zone climate control

Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel

LED daytime running lights and fog lamps

Side steps

Rubberised loadbin

Wireless smartphone charger

Roof rails

Six airbags

Reverse camera

Rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitor

Cruise control

Driver Attention Alert

Hill Start Assist

Collision Mitigation

Trailer Sway Control

Electronic Stability Control.

Similar to the LT, the LS has a ground clearance of 232mm, a locking rear differential, tow rating of 3 000kg for the two-wheel-drive and 3 500kg for the four-wheel-drive.

Priced at R549 900 or R579 900 for the four-wheel-drive, the P300’s stickers include a seven-year/200 000km warranty and a seven-year/75 000km service plan.

