Motoring

Home » Motoring

New ‘base spec’ GWM P300 LS: What’s on offer?

Picture of Charl Bosch

Compiled by Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

4 minute read

6 August 2025

09:02 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Inclusion of the LS has reduced pricing of the new "P300" to a smidgen below R550 000.

What GWM's new P300 offers?

Note: P300 LT pictured. Image: GWM

Part of its expansion of the P300 range, Great Wall Motors (GWM) bolstered the local line-up to five variants with the addition of the new entry LS grade at the end of last month.

Range ranking

Replacing the DLX grade of the P-Series, the LS will, before the end of the year, become the mid-spec variant, as the current P-Series SX will also fall by the wayside as per GWM phasing the moniker out completely.

ALSO READ: Price reduced as GWM stickers new entry-level P300 variant

At the same time, single cab variants will also be added to replace the current P-Series range, though this seems set to now only happen by the year-end.

New heart

Offered with either rear-wheel-drive or four-wheel-drive, the P300 LS keeps the same engine as the upscale LT and off-road focused LTD, namely the new 2.4-litre turbodiesel that produces 135kW/480Nm.

Also used in the Tank 300 2.4T, the unit is paired to a nine-speed automatic gearbox and results in a claimed fuel consumption of 7.4 L/100 km for the two-wheel-drive and eight-litres per 100 km for the 4×4.

Spec

Aesthetically unchanged from the LT, the LS’ biggest difference is a reduction in standard spec that has seen its price tag fall from just under R600 000 to a smidgen below R550 000.

Regardless of the drive wheel, standard items consist of:

  • 12.3-inch infotainment display;
  • six-speaker sound system;
  • keyless entry;
  • seven-inch instrument cluster;
  • push-button start;
  • dual-zone climate control;
  • leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel;
  • LED daytime running lights and fog lamps;
  • side steps;
  • rubberised loadbin;
  • wireless smartphone charger;
  • roof rails
  • six airbags;
  • reverse camera;
  • rear parking sensors;
  • tyre pressure monitor;
  • cruise control;
  • Driver Attention Alert;
  • Hill Start Assist;
  • Collision Mitigation;
  • Trailer Sway Control;
  • Electronic Stability Control

Similar to the LT, the LS has a ground clearance of 232 mm, a locking rear differential, tow rating of 3 000 kg for the two-wheel-drive and 3 500 kg for the four-wheel-drive.

Price

Priced at R549 900 or R579 900 for the four-wheel-drive, the P300’s stickers include a seven-year/200 000 km warranty and a seven-year/75 000 km service plan.

RELATED ARTICLES

ALSO READ: GWM P300 is hard to ignore when you are bakkie shopping

Read more on these topics

bakkie Great Wall Motor (GWM) Motoring News

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Illegal mining leaving Gauteng schools on shaky ground
Lotto PowerBall player wins R124 million, here’s what banking app they used
South Africa SA ‘deeply concerned’ by Eswatini’s decision to house dangerous criminals
News Lesufi suspends two community safety officials amid financial irregularities probe
News Public Protector commits to helping Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission protect rights ‘in its own country’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp