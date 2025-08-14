Ford SA launches new styling packs for Ranger and Everest

Ford SA has introduced new factory-approved styling packages for select Ranger and Everest models. Here’s what each kit includes and how much they cost.

Cosmetic accessories have become increasingly popular across all vehicle segments, and Ford South Africa has recognised this trend, with the local arm of the Blue Oval automaker launching new styling packages for the Ranger XLT and Everest Sport.

Ford Ranger XLT styling pack

Available for the XLT derivative, this styling kit includes a black front grille, replete with ‘Ford’ lettering, matte black head- and tail lamp bezels, black plastic mouldings spanning the doors, extended wheel arch trim and a “long-legged” sports bar. The package is priced at R27 000.

Ford Everest Sport styling pack

The Everest Sport’s styling pack largely comprises the same elements included with the Ranger XLT’s. However, the Blue Oval’s Ranger-based seven-seater SUV gains several Everest-specific items. The latter includes decals on the bonnet and doors, and unique side steps. This kit is priced at R18 000.

Available from August, both the Ranger XLT and Everest Sport styling packs are built to OEM standards. When fitted by a Ford dealer, the kits are fully covered under the firm’s four-year/120 000km vehicle warranty.

As a reminder, the Ranger XLT double cab is priced from R681 500 and is available with the choice of two powertrains: Ford’s 125kW/405Nm 2.0 SiT and 154/500Nm 2.0 BiTurbo. Coupled with a six- and 10-speed automatic transmission, respectively, both engine options are available with 4×2 and 4×4 drivetrains.

The Everest Sport is priced from R1 029 000 and is exclusively available with the automaker’s 2.0 BiTurbo. Like the Ranger XLT employing this 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged oil-burner, a 10-speed self-shifter is coupled with either a 4×2 or 4×4 drivetrain.

“The accessory market is huge, allowing customers to personalise their vehicles according to their unique styling and lifestyle requirements,” said Sunhil Sewmohan, the executive director of product marketing at Ford South Africa. “We have introduced styling accessory packs to give Everest Sport and Ranger XLT customers an even bolder appearance, while guaranteeing the highest quality and performance to match the vehicles’ proven capabilities.”

