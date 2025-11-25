Suzuki South Africa’s slowest seller not being dropped soon

Suzuki Auto South Africa has confirmed that low sales won’t lead to it withdrawing the Ignis from the local market anytime soon.

Bottom two

Launched locally eight years ago, the Ignis currently accounts for the brand’s lowest sales with a total of 198 having been moved between January and October – its best month being September when 24 examples departed dealership floors.

By comparison, the only other model that has struggled to post monthly sales numbers of more than three digits, the XL6, has amassed a total offset of 473 units over the same timeframe.

Unchanged range

Still offering the same three trim levels it did in 2017, GL and GLX, the Ignis continues to derive motivation from the normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine used in the previous generation Swift, which means outputs of 61kW/113Nm.

Ignis received a handful of updates as part of its one-and-only mid-life update five years ago. Image: Suzuki

Sending the amount of twist to the front axle falls to a five-speed manual gearbox or, as an option on the GLX, a five-speed automated manual (AMT).

Staying put for now

Left untouched since receiving a series of updates five years ago, the retro-styled Ignis remains what Suzuki calls an ‘active’ part of its line-up and, as such, will remain on sale for the time being.

Interior has stayed largely unchanged even after the 2020 update. Image: Suzuki

In a statement, though, the brand told The Citizen that, as with all of its models, the Ignis ‘is included in our regular product evaluations,’ which determines its market viability.

“Suzuki Auto South Africa remains attentive to market trends and developments, and any future direction will be shared,” it concluded.

Price

Currently in its second generation, which has been on-sale globally since 2016, the Ignis resides between the Swift and Baleno in Suzuki’s line-up, with production coming via Maruti Suzuki’s Gurgaon plant in India.

Included with the Ignis’ price is a five-year/200 000 km warranty and a two-year/30 000 km service plan.

Ignis 1.2 GL – R237 800

Ignis 1.2 GLX – R276 900

Ignis 1.2 GLX AMT – R293 900

This article was first published by The Citizen.

