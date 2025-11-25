Suzuki South Africa’s slowest-seller not being dropped soon

Compared to the only other Suzuki model that has failed to post three digit monthly sales figures, the XL6, total Ignis sales since January stands at 198 units.

Suzuki Auto South Africa has confirmed that low sales won’t lead to it withdrawing the Ignis from the local market anytime soon.

Bottom two

Launched locally eight years ago, the Ignis currently accounts for the brand’s least amount of sales with a total of 198 having been moved between January and October – its best month having been September when 24 examples departed dealership floors.

By comparison, the only other model that has struggled to post monthly sales numbers of more than three digits, the XL6, has amassed a total offset of 473 units over the same timeframe.

Unchanged range

Still offering the same three trim levels it did back in 2017, GL and GLX, the Ignis uses the same normally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine as the previous generation Swift, which produces 61kW/113Nm.

Sending the amount of twist to the front axle falls to a five-speed manual or, as an option on the GLX, a five-speed automated manual (AMT).

Left untouched since its receiving a series of updates five years ago, the retro-styled Ignis remains what Suzuki calls an “active” part of its local line-up it will continue to offer for the time being.

In a statement about the Ignis’ future though, the marque told The Citizen that as with all models, “it is included in our regular product evaluations.

“Suzuki Auto South Africa remains attentive to market trends and developments, and any future direction will be shared”.

Currently in its second generation, which has been on-sale globally since 2016, the Ignis currently resides between the Swift and Baleno in Suzuki’s product range, with production coming via Maruti Suzuki’s Gurgaon plant in India.

Price

Along with its range having remained the same, the applies to the Ignis’ warranty, which consists of a five-year/200 000 km plan, plus a two-year/30 000 km service plan.

Ignis 1.2 GL – R237 800

Ignis 1.2 GLX – R276 900

Ignis 1.2 GLX AMT – R293 900

