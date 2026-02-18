VW introduces Black Style package to Tayron

In 2025, VW South Africa introduced the option of specifying the Polo GTI with a Black Style package. Now, the German marque’s local arm has extended this option to the Tayron.

So, what does the package include? Well, specified with the Black Style kit, the Tayron gains black decorative exterior trim, including for the side mirror housings and rear diffuser, and black ‘York’ diamond-cut alloy wheels.

VW Tayron Black Style price in SA

From what we’ve gathered on VW’s local configurator, the Black Style package is exclusively available with R-Line trim. The Black Style package adds R27 500 to the flagship Tayron’s R899 900 asking price, bringing the total to R927 400.

As a reminder, locally, the Tayron is currently exclusively available with the Wolfsburg brand’s 1.4-litre, four-cylinder turbopetrol engine. The 1.4 TSI unit produces 110kW and 250Nm of torque – the latter available from a low 1 500r/min. Power is sent to the front axle via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DSG). VW claims an average fuel consumption of 7.6 L/100km.

However, as we reported in 2025, VW’s SA arm has been approved to introduce the brand’s 1.5 eTSI powertrain to the local Tayron and Tiguan lineups. This powertrain pairs a 110kW 1.5-litre turbopetrol motor with 48V mild-hybrid tech.

According to VW, this setup improves average fuel consumption by ‘up to’ 10%.

