Volvo ES90 arrives in SA

Not only is the ES90 Volvo’s first all-electric sedan, when it was revealed in 2025, it debuted 800V electric architecture for the Swedish marque’s electric vehicles (EVs). Since then, the EX90 SUV, which we evaluated for a road test in 2025, gained this tech with an update, while the SA-bound EX60 also benefits from this architecture.

The ES90 was unveiled with the choice of three powertrain options: Single Motor, Twin Motor, and Twin Motor Performance. Locally, the ES90 will initially only be available with the Single Motor setup. The latter arrangement’s rear-mounted permanent synchronous electric motor produces 245kW and 480Nm of torque – good for a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 6.6 seconds. While not quite as quick to the three-figure marker as its rivals, perhaps of more importance is the operating range provided by the 92kWh lithium-ion battery. According to the Gothenburg brand, the Single Motor can travel up to 755km on a full charge.

The ES90’s fastback profile measures 5 000mm long, front to rear, and 1 550mm in height; contributing to its slippery 0.25 drag coefficient. The ES90 has a width of 1 942mm. The wheelbase spans a substantial

3 102mm.

The Volvo ES90. Photo: Volvo

Locally, the ES90 is available with the choice of three trim grades, with Core serving as the opening gambit to the model lineup, followed by Plus and Ultra. The model we sampled at the launch was specified in the latter, flagship trim.

How much does the Volvo ES90 cost?

The Volvo ES90 is priced from R1 590 000 for the Core variant, R1 655 000 for the Plus, and R1 795 000 for Ultra spec. As standard, pricing includes a five-year/100 000km maintenance plan and vehicle warranty, and an eight-year/160 000km battery warranty. Sweetening the deal are two years of free public charging, a home wall box (including installation), and three years of in-car data for the Google-powered infotainment system.

Volvo ES90 Single Motor Core — R1 590 000

R1 590 000 Volvo ES90 Single Motor Plus — R1 655 000

R1 655 000 Volvo ES90 Single Motor Ultra — R1 795 000

What are the Volvo ES90’s rivals?

In the niche local all-electric sedan segment, the ES90 faces the likes of the BMW i5 eDrive40 and Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+. The Volvo will also compete against the Audi A6 e-tron Sportback once the latter arrives here in 2026. The Lexus RZ crossover/SUV, which we sampled at the local launch, is a left-field choice.

Priced from R1 812 000, the BMW’s single electric motor, fed by a 81.2kWh battery, produces 230kW and 400Nm of torque, or 250kW and 430Nm in ‘sport’ mode. The i5 iDrive40 sprints to 100km/h from a standstill in a claimed 6.0 seconds and offers a claimed range of up to 582km.

The Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ sedan is priced from R1 727 951. Coupled with a 90.6kWh battery, this model’s single electric motor produces 215kW and 565Nm; allowing for a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 6.4 seconds. Mercedes-Benz claims a range of up to 621km.

The upcoming A6 e-tron’s single electric motor produces 270kW and 565Nm for a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.4 seconds and 210km/h (electronically governed) top speed. The Audi’s 94.9kWh battery pack allows for a claimed combined range of up to 776km.

How does the Volvo ES90 drive?

Few cars has the ability to make you feel more relaxed following a drive than when you first climbed into it. The ES90 is one of these. Indeed, the Volvo’s impressively pliant ride quality and top-notch NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) suppression conspire to leave you feeling fresh after an extended drive.

Ultra spec is equipped with the latest generation of Volvo’s active air suspension system. The self-levelling dual-chamber setup maintains ride height independent of load and lowers when travelling at speed for improved stability.



Further enhancing comfort and handling, this variant’s electronically controlled shock absorbers, which form part of the car’s active chassis technology, monitor the car, road and driver 500 times per second; adapting to the road and driving conditions as it sees fit.

Another feather in the ES90’s cap is its throttle mapping. Compared to the hair-trigger, yet admittedly novel, throttle response of EVs such as the EX30 Twin Motor Performance, the ES90 sets off in a smoother fashion. The braking calibration is spot-on.

Although not as powerful as its Twin Motor and Twin Motor Performance siblings, the Single Motor’s 245kW/480Nm outputs are plenty for fuss-free overtaking on the motorway.

The beautifully crafted cabin’s fit and finish are tops; contributing to the car’s exemplary levels of NVH suppression.

Thanks to Ultra spec’s standard-fitment electrochromic panoramic roof, the interior feels especially roomy. Front and rear head- and legroom are generous. Volvo claims 1 075 and 960mm of headroom for fore and aft occupants, respectively, with the latter afforded 899mm of legroom. The boot is capacious, too, with a claimed 446 litres of packing space on offer.

Verdict

While ES90 is offered with its maker’s Twin Motor and Twin Motor Performance powertrains – producing 330 kW/670Nm and 500kW/870Nm, respectively – overseas, we’d argue the Single Motor is all you’ll ever need with this fastback sedan package. The ES90 is impressively refined, beautifully designed, inside and out, solidly constructed, is equipped with a generous amount of convenience and safety (it is a Volvo, no less) features, and offers what’s arguably one of the most serene driving experiences out there.

Volvo ES90 single motor ultra specifications

Price: R1 795 000

R1 795 000 Powertrain: single permanent synchronous electric motor

single permanent synchronous electric motor Transmission: single-speed automatic

single-speed automatic Driven wheels: rear

rear Power: 245kW

245kW Torque: 480Nm

480Nm 0-100 km/h: 6.6 seconds (claimed)

6.6 seconds (claimed) Top speed: 180km/h (claimed)

180km/h (claimed) Energy consumption: 13.5kWh (claimed)

13.5kWh (claimed) Range: 755km (claimed)

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