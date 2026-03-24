Motoring

New Toyota Land Cruiser FJ to launch in SA soon

A retro-inspired Land Cruiser concept named 'The Legendary' has been built for enthusiasts with a deep trust in the brand's legacy.

4 hours ago
CAR Magazine 1 minute read
The new Toyota Land Cruiser FJ will launch in South Africa later this year. Photo: Toyota

 

While we wait for the new Land Cruiser FJ to officially launch in South Africa – the latter scheduled for the second quarter of 2026 – the most compact member in Toyota’s Land Cruiser family has been released in Thailand, and with it, the Japanese automaker has showcased a quartet of concept models, each designed to ‘inspire’ the aftermarket car market. Among the latter was the version pictured here.

Paying homage to the ‘Land Cruiser’ nameplate’s vaunted legacy, this variant is named The Legendary. According to Toyota, this retro-inspired model was built for enthusiasts with a deep trust in the Land Cruiser legacy.

Finished in Sandstone Yellow paintwork, The Legendary features several exterior elements inspired by the original FJ. The Legendary sports the heritage-inspired circular daytime-running lights, heritage badging above the wheel arches, and chrome trim on the doors. The wheel arches are finished in the same hue as the body. Adding to its retro character, The Legendary’s chrome-finished 17-inch alloy wheels resemble steelies.

As a reminder, the new Land Cruiser FJ was revealed with a single engine option – Toyota’s long-standing (2TR-FE) 2.7l, four-cylinder petrol engine. The naturally aspirated unit produces 120kW and 246Nm of torque, exclusively delivered to the road via a part-time four-wheel-drive system – the latter coupled with the brand’s six-speed super electronically controlled transmission (ECT) automatic transmission. However, as we reported last month, reports have suggested that the firm’s trusted 2.8GD-6 powertrain could make its way into the most compact Land Cruiser in the future.

Based on the same innovative international multi-purpose vehicle platform as the Hilux, the box-fresh Land Cruiser FJ measures 4 575 in length, 1 855mm in width, 1 960mm in height, and 2 580mm between the fore and aft axles.

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The post New Toyota Land Cruiser FJ handed retro makeover appeared first on CAR Magazine.

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